Plenty of intrigue as McKenna splits his squad for Saturday double-header

Match Coverage

The Ipswich Town squad will be split for two pre-season matches this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town are in action on a busy Saturday, with Kieran McKenna's squad split between games with Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon. Andy Warren looks ahead to the action.

A busy day

It’s going to be a fun day of Ipswich Town action.

The Blues are playing two matches in the capital on a busy Saturday, on a day where the majority of Kieran McKenna’s players will get the best part of 90 minutes in their legs.

Town lost 2-1 to West Ham on Tuesday evening - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The action starts at 11am at Crystal Palace’s training ground in Beckenham before switching to Plough Lane, Wimbledon, for a 2.30pm start for Town’s men.

In addition to that, the Blues’ upwardly-mobile women’s side are also in pre-season action, as they too take on Wimbledon after the men’s game. In addition, a Town XI will be at Bury Town for the second annual Martin Swallow Trophy clash between the two clubs at 1pm. Hectic stuff.

Sadly, the game with Palace is behind-closed-doors, meaning supporters won’t be able to attend live themselves. Had they been, plenty would surely have made the nine-mile dash between the two sites to potentially take in three Ipswich Town matches in a single day.

That’s what boss McKenna and his staff will be doing, as they quickly move between the two sites in order to lead two separate sides into action.

They should have plenty of time to make it to game two. This is London, though!

Kieran McKenna's squad will be split this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The split

Who goes where?

McKenna will need to split his players between the two matches in order to get the maximum number of minutes into as many legs as possible.

The expectation is the stronger of the two XIs will be at Wimbledon and playing in front of supporters.

That would mean the likes of Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin, Freddie Ladapo and others turning out at Plough Lane. It could potentially be the same side which began the friendly with West Ham on Tuesday evening.

There is some room for nuance, though, meaning the team for Palace may not simply be a ‘Second XI’.

Sam Morsy will be in action at Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix

There are key men, in the form of George Edmundson, Lee Evans and Kayden Jackson coming back from long-term injury lay-offs. It’s possible they may be at Palace and get an hour of football in their legs, while it may also be possible they are at Wimbledon to share minutes with any of the starters not yet ready for 90. It’ll be interesting to see where they end up.

But for the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Corrie Ndaba, Rekeem Harper, Cameron Humphreys and perhaps new signing Tyreece John-Jules, a game at Palace will give them a chance to show McKenna what they can do.

A number of other youngsters may be involved, too, with the likes of Tommy Hughes, Albie Armin and goalkeeper Nick Hayes potentially providing back-up from the bench at both matches.

Wes Burns scored twice as Town won on their last visit to Plough Lane - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Plough Lane Posse

With two weeks to go until the big kick-off, things are looking fairly clear for McKenna and his side.

New arrivals may well join the group prior to the big kick-off, but for those already at the club it looks as if a starting XI is beginning to emerge.

Walton’s a lock in goal, as appear to be both Janoi Donacien and Woolfenden in defence. The question there is whether Edmundson will regain fitness in enough time to take his place on opening day or whether Cameron Burgess retains his spot after a strong end to the campaign.

In midfield, Morsy is nailed on and looks likely to be joined by Dominic Ball, at least at the beginning of the campaign, given Evans is playing catch-up in a fitness-sense.

Kyle Edwards should return from a knock - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns is another near-certain starter on the right, with left-sided duties up in the air between Matt Penney and new boy Greg Leigh. It’ll be interesting to see where they’re sent.

Chaplin and Aluko are the two starters, should McKenna go with two No.10s, unless a new arrival comes in and jumps ahead of one.

That’s the same scenario facing Ladapo in attack.

It’s all coming together and McKenna will be hoping today is another step on the road.

The Dons

AFC Wimbledon have become a familiar opponent in recent seasons but have now, of course, dropped down to League Two.

Things have changed at Plough Lane, with former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson now in charge and looking to get his side back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

Wimbledon have always had a good young core but have already seen talented players such as Anthony Hartigan and Nesta Guinness-Walker reject new deals and leave the club this summer.

And just yesterday they lost talented attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni, who signed for Huddersfield for a fee said to be around £800,000.

Jackson has brought in experienced duo Alex Pearce and Chris Gunter this summer, while also signing giant Huddersfield striker Kyle Hudlin on loan as part of the Rudoni deal. Standing 6ft 9in, he impressed for Solihull in the National League last season.

Rekeem Harper in action at Needham Market - Credit: Ross Halls

Beckenham Boys

The likes of Hladky, Ndaba, Harper, Humphreys and John-Jules have already been mentioned and will no doubt be looking to impress McKenna if they do indeed feature at Palace.

The same is true of Kane Vincent-Young and Idris El Mizouni, who both featured from the bench against the Hammers and could potentially get at least an hour against the Eagles.

There’s Kyle Edwards to factor in here, too, after he missed Tuesday’s game with a knock, as well as either Penney or Leigh.

It’s worth noting at this point that it will be a young Palace XI in opposition to the Blues, given the senior side are currently away on pre-season tour duties in Singapore and Australia.

There could be a few experienced heads, though, with a number of the Palace first-team players remaining in the UK due to their vaccination status and the fact they would not be given permission to enter certain countries as part of the club's tour.