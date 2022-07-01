News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Five Town youngsters sign new contracts

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 7:31 PM July 1, 2022
Agbaje, Bradshaw, Nwabueze, Ridd

Edwin Agbaje, Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Lewis Ridd have signed professional contracts - Credit: ITFC

Four Ipswich Town youngsters have signed their first professional contracts. 

The quartet of Edwin Agbaje, Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Lewis Ridd have all agreed one-year deals at Portman Road, with the club holding 12-month extension options. 

Ridd is a goalkeeper, Agbaje is an attacking right-back, Bradshaw a central defender and Nwabueze an attacker. 

Meanwhile, the club have also given a new two-year contract to centre-half Cameron Stewart. 

Stewart signed his first professional contract last summer and has represented Northern Ireland at youth level. 

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS   

*Known 12-month extension option.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
  2. 2 Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast
  3. 3 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
  1. 4 Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed
  2. 5 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
  3. 6 One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale
  4. 7 Torquay sign two released Ipswich Town players
  5. 8 First cases of monkeypox reported in Suffolk
  6. 9 Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy
  7. 10 Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town

SEASON-LONG LOANS

John-Jules

2022 

Hughes (end of year) 

2023   

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris, Agbaje*, Ridd*, Bradshaw*, Nwabueze*

2024   

Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball, Leigh, Stewart

2025   

Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys, Baggott*

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Lottery ticket

Suffolk Live News

Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Victorian era end-terrace cottage on Church Street, Orford, which is for sale with 2-bed annex for £925k

'Abandoned' cottage and studio up for sale after huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A Bury St Edmunds cinema is starting dog-friendly screenings 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk cinema to allow dog owners to bring their pets to watch films

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
American backer Mark Steed talks to fans at Needham Market

Football

'I just don't operate that way' - Town owner Steed tells it straight

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon