Five Town youngsters sign new contracts

Edwin Agbaje, Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Lewis Ridd have signed professional contracts - Credit: ITFC

Four Ipswich Town youngsters have signed their first professional contracts.

The quartet of Edwin Agbaje, Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Lewis Ridd have all agreed one-year deals at Portman Road, with the club holding 12-month extension options.

Ridd is a goalkeeper, Agbaje is an attacking right-back, Bradshaw a central defender and Nwabueze an attacker.

Meanwhile, the club have also given a new two-year contract to centre-half Cameron Stewart.

Stewart signed his first professional contract last summer and has represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

SEASON-LONG LOANS

John-Jules

2022

Hughes (end of year)

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris, Agbaje*, Ridd*, Bradshaw*, Nwabueze*

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball, Leigh, Stewart

2025

Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys, Baggott*