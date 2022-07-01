Five Town youngsters sign new contracts
- Credit: ITFC
Four Ipswich Town youngsters have signed their first professional contracts.
The quartet of Edwin Agbaje, Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Lewis Ridd have all agreed one-year deals at Portman Road, with the club holding 12-month extension options.
Ridd is a goalkeeper, Agbaje is an attacking right-back, Bradshaw a central defender and Nwabueze an attacker.
Meanwhile, the club have also given a new two-year contract to centre-half Cameron Stewart.
Stewart signed his first professional contract last summer and has represented Northern Ireland at youth level.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS
*Known 12-month extension option.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
- 2 Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast
- 3 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
- 4 Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed
- 5 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
- 6 One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale
- 7 Torquay sign two released Ipswich Town players
- 8 First cases of monkeypox reported in Suffolk
- 9 Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy
- 10 Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town
SEASON-LONG LOANS
John-Jules
2022
Hughes (end of year)
2023
Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris, Agbaje*, Ridd*, Bradshaw*, Nwabueze*
2024
Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball, Leigh, Stewart
2025
Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys, Baggott*