Thomas at the double as Tractor Girls go through in FA Cup

Natasha Thomas bagged a brace as Town progressed into the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup after a 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane yesterday, writes Kieren Standley.

The game started at an incredibly fast pace as both sides looked to establish a foothold and it was Town who went closest early on as Paige Peake's free-kick crashed against the crossbar with Faye Baker well beaten.

Ipswich Town Women progressed to the fourth round of the FA Women's Cup after beating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane - Credit: Ross Halls

Two minutes later, Town took the lead as Zoe Barratt broke free down the left before delivering an inch-perfect cross into the path of Thomas, who took full advantage by guiding her glancing header beyond Baker and into the far corner.

Ipswich continued to pile on the pressure and could've been two to the good as Kyra Robertson drove forward from midfield and played it through to Thomas but just as she was about to pull the trigger, Wimbledon just about recovered to deny her a second goal of the afternoon.

Thomas was at the forefront of the action once again after the restart as she met Summer Hughes' cross but saw her shot well tipped over the bar by Baker.

Natasha Thomas pictured during Town Women's 2-0 win at Wimbledon in the FA Cup - Credit: Ross Halls

Wimbledon soon started to grow into the game but just as they were finding some momentum, Town struck again on the stroke of the hour.

After working the ball into the area, a goalmouth scramble ensued and Eloise King's ricocheted shot fell kindly for Thomas, who made no mistake by slotting home her 10th goal of the season.

Wimbledon continued to search for a way back into the game but after being presented with a great chance on the edge of the Ipswich area, Ashlee Hincks spurned the opportunity by shooting too early and her shot ultimately went wide.

Natasha Thomas is mobbed for her second goal at Wimbledon - Credit: Ross Halls

Soon after, the Dons had the ball in the net but were frustrated when referee Rosie Johns ruled it out for handball. The hosts continued to push hard and went agonisingly close with ten minutes to go as Hincks' free-kick from the edge of the Town area flew just wide of the post.

Wimbledon had one final chance as the game entered added-time but Angel Fowler''s header dropped just over the bar. Town would ultimately hold firm to secure their place in tonight's fourth round draw.

The scoreboard at full-time as Town Women progress in the FA Cup - Credit: Ross Halls



