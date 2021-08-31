Deadline Day Live: All the transfer news from Ipswich Town as window closes

Live

Published: 6:05 AM August 31, 2021

Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer - Credit: Archant

It’s shaping up to be a busy deadline day at Ipswich Town as the Blues look to complete their squad at the end of a hectic summer transfer window.

Town completed their 17th signing of the summer yesterday with the arrival of goalkeeper Christian Walton, on loan from Brighton, and look set to add further new recruits before this evening’s 11pm deadline.

The centrepiece of the Blues’ summer business is likely to be attacking midfielder Bersant Celina, with the Portman Road side closing in on a loan move for a player who impressed during his temporary spell at the club in 2017/18.

Also on the agenda is a holding midfielder, with Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy a leading target as Paul Cook bids for a reunion with a player who captained his teams at both Wigan and Chesterfield.

There are no guarantees, though, with neither Middlesbrough or Morsy pushing for a move at a time when the 29-year-old remains involved with Neil Warnock’s side, starting three of Boro’s five Championship games this season.

Should a move for Morsy not materialise, the Blues are understood to have other midfield targets to turn to as they bid to add muscle in the middle of the pitch.

In terms of exits, Armando Dobra will formally complete a loan move to Colchester later today after the switch was completed yesterday.