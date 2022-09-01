News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Deadline Day Live: All the transfer news before tonight's deadline

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:45 AM September 1, 2022
Updated: 7:45 AM September 1, 2022
Ipswich Town are expecting to be active on transfer deadline day

Ipswich Town are expecting to be active on transfer deadline day - Credit: PA

The transfer window closes at 11pm tonight, with Ipswich Town expected to be active.

The Blues have signed seven players so far this summer, but are understood to remain intent on adding another forward to McKenna’s group before tonight’s 11pm deadline. 

Young Sheffield United striker Will Osula is a potential option, with contact made regarding a loan move for the Danish teenager. 

The 19-year-old is a versatile forward who possesses the strength, speed and football intelligence coveted by boss McKenna, but the youngster is just one of a handful of options as Town look to make late additions. 

Town are expected to move for at least one forward on deadline day, while a second swoop can’t be ruled out. 

You can follow all of the ins and outs from Portman Road and beyond, right here.


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Thomas Wolsey was named after Ipswich's famous 16th century statesman and Catholic bishop

Pubs

5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon