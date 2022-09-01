Deadline Day Live: All the transfer news before tonight's deadline

Live

Ipswich Town are expecting to be active on transfer deadline day - Credit: PA

The transfer window closes at 11pm tonight, with Ipswich Town expected to be active.

The Blues have signed seven players so far this summer, but are understood to remain intent on adding another forward to McKenna’s group before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Young Sheffield United striker Will Osula is a potential option, with contact made regarding a loan move for the Danish teenager.

The 19-year-old is a versatile forward who possesses the strength, speed and football intelligence coveted by boss McKenna, but the youngster is just one of a handful of options as Town look to make late additions.

Town are expected to move for at least one forward on deadline day, while a second swoop can’t be ruled out.

You can follow all of the ins and outs from Portman Road and beyond, right here.



