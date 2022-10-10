Sir Alex Ferguson, Dyche, McKenna and Cook lead tributes to former Town boss Duncan

News

Former Ipswich Town boss John Duncan has passed away at the age of 73 - Credit: Archant

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has led the tributes to former Ipswich Town boss John Duncan.

Duncan’s death was announced on Saturday evening, with the Scot passing peacefully at the age of 73 following an illness, surrounded by loved ones at his home.

He managed Town from 1987 to 1990, after replacing Bobby Ferguson, notably bringing Sergei Baltacha to the club at a time when the Blues were not able to bounce back to the top flight following relegation.

As well as managing Town, striker Duncan had an excellent goalscoring record during his playing days, averaging better than a goal every other game during his four seasons with Tottenham, while also notably managing Chesterfield to an unlikely FA Cup semi-final appearance in 1997.

Charlie Woods (right) pictured with John Duncan in 1987. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Paying tribute. Ferguson said: “I will always remember John with a great deal of respect and affection.

“When I was playing and managing in Scotland, I remember him playing up front for Dundee and then of course he went on to be an exceptional striker for Tottenham.

“I’ll never forget John, as manager of Chesterfield, leading his second division team to the 1997 FA Cup semi-finals which really was a fantastic achievement.

“In his role as LMA (League Managers Association) technical manager, I know first-hand what an invaluable asset he was to the association, working tirelessly and sharing his superb knowledge of the game. John understood the needs of his fellow LMA members and the importance of a collective voice.

“John had such humility and a great sense of humour and I spoke with him only a matter of weeks ago. I will miss seeing him and I send my deepest condolences to his daughters, his sister, his partner and their families.”

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche was Duncan’s Chesterfield captain during their run to the FA Cup semis, where they lost to Middlesbrough.

“I worked with John for a number of years whilst at Chesterfield FC through some of the best years in the club’s history,” Dyche said, through the LMA.

“He was an excellent manager who always worked to get the best out of all of his staff and players in order to mould a team into one that could challenge and be successful.

“He was not only a manager to me, as he became a friend and a mentor as my career progressed from player to coach and onto being a manager. I always appreciated his knowledge and help and I reached out to him many, many times for an opinion and support whenever I felt necessary.

“His dry wit and sense of humour were always intact if and when he felt it was the right moment. My respect for him runs deep and I was so fortunate to get the chance to tell him so recently.

“My heart and thoughts are with his family, especially his three brave daughters who have helped him so much over the last months.

“A loss to football and a big loss to me personally, but he won’t be forgotten by me or by all those who played under him or knew him.”

Current LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United boss, said: “In the 42 years I have known John, his modesty has shone through. Never have I heard him mention his phenomenal goalscoring record as a professional player - a goal every two games.

Dalian Atkinson receives the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Middlesborough in April 1988 from manager John Duncan Picture: OWEN HINES

“When I was at Sheffield Wednesday, he was at Chesterfield, so our paths crossed frequently, enjoyably and always fruitfully. You could play against John’s team and, at the end of the game - win, lose or draw - John would still be John.

“We were fortunate to have him as a loyal, honest, experienced, knowledgeable and hardworking member of the LMA team. He was never afraid to speak his mind but, when he did, it was only and always in the best interests of our members and the game he loved. His passing will leave a huge hole.

“I know I speak for the whole LMA team and his friends when I say we will remember John and miss him dearly. John’s family and many friends are in my thoughts.”

Once Duncan’s career in professional management came to an end in 2000, the qualified teacher became involved with Loughborough University from 2007-11, where he met current Town boss Kieran McKenna.

"It’s sad to hear,” the Northern Irishman said after being told of Duncan’s death. “John was a fantastic man. I managed to meet him quite a few times.

"I came across him in my time at Loughborough University. He had a great career and was a great person.

"Of course, my thoughts go to his family."

Duncan enjoyed a successful spell as Chesterfield boss after leaving Ipswich in 1990 - Credit: PA

One of Duncan’s former Ipswich players, Simon Milton, wrote on social media: “My first Ipswich Town manager, gave me my debut and an all-round decent man…. Terrible news and my thoughts are with his family at this time…. RIP Johnny Duncan.”

Former Ipswich boss Paul Cook, now in charge at Duncan’s former club, Chesterfield, said: “I am sad to hear it, I knew John personally.

"He was a really good man.

"My deepest sympathies to all his family and all his friends and everyone in and around John. It is a really, really sad time.

"Everyone from the dressing room wishes his family ever so well, it is a really sad time.”