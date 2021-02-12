Parrott on his goal aim, learning from Kane and taking advice from former Town keeper Bialkowski

Published: 2:31 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:41 PM February 12, 2021

Troy Parrott is targeting his first Ipswich Town goal as he prepares to lead the line again at Shrewsbury this weekend.

The 19-year-old has made a good first impression at Portman Road, performing well on his debut against Blackpool before again showing promising signs as the Blues went down to Peterborough on Tuesday night.

But Parrott’s aim is to find the net regularly and you get the sense the Tottenham loanee won’t be truly happy with his performances until he’s off-and-running.

“It’s been nice to come in and play straight away because that’s what I came here to do,” Parrott said.

“I’ve felt like I’ve done well but the only thing missing has been a goal. I’m sure they’ll be on the way.

“When it comes it will mean a lot because it feels like it’s been a long time coming. I’m always confident going into games that I can score.

“We play good football here and I’m enjoying it so far. The onus is on me to score and that is a pressure I enjoy.

“I want to play every minute of every game going forward and see what I can do, whether that’s as a lone striker or up front in a two.

“It’s not all about me scoring, I feel like I can create opportunities for each other, too.”

The teenager spent the first half of the season on loan at Millwall before cutting his temporary stay short in order to move to Suffolk, with the striker seeking the advice of former Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski before making the switch.

“I spoke to Bart and he was full of praise for the club and everyone here,” he said.

“He told me it’s a great place to be and that’s contributed to me coming here.

“The boys have helped me settle in and that’s made things a lot easier.”

Parrott also took advice from Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the move, while making the most of his opportunities to learn from striker Harry Kane in training at the Premier League club.

“Jose’s helped me and given me his advice and opinions, as well as my family, which has helped lead me to here so I’m looking forward to the second half of the season," Parrott said.

“I’ve learnt a lot from Harry because of the way he deals with things on and off the pitch and the consistency he has. I’ve learned a lot from him and the other players.

“What you do off the pitch and the way you prepare is always going to help you. He’s amazing and one of the best strikers in the world.

“You would be stupid to not try and take things from his game.”