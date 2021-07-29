Ex Town striker Parrott joins League One club

Published: 8:18 PM July 29, 2021

Former Ipswich Town loanee Troy Parrott has joined MK Dons for the 2021/22 season.

The 19-year-old striker scored two goals in 13 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues during the second half of last season before returning to parent club Tottenham.

Now the six-cap Republic of Ireland international, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship club Millwall, is back in League One.

He becomes Russell Martin's ninth signing of the transfer window following on from the arrivals of Scott Twine, Mo Eisa, Max Watters, Franco Ravizzoli, Josh Martin, Ethan Robson, Aden Baldwin and Tennai Watson.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Parrott told the MK Dons website.

“The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

#MKDons are delighted to announce the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott ✍️



Full story 👉 https://t.co/b462iYxYtR #DonDeal pic.twitter.com/v1XGtoCVsf — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 29, 2021

“Russ has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened. He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.

“I hope to bring goals to the team, of course, but I also want to contribute by linking play and getting on the ball as much as possible.

"I saw last night how good the team is at creating chances and, as a striker, I can’t wait!”

Boss Martin said: “Troy is somebody we have had our eyes on for a while so we are delighted to be able to work with him.

“There was a lot of interest in him so we are thankful to Spurs for trusting us with his development, but also to Troy for his commitment and desire to be here. We are excited to see what he can do for us this season.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting added: “Last season almost ended too early for him as he was playing well for Ipswich and then for Ireland over the summer, so we’re excited to see him continue that momentum with us.”

As well as Parrott, Ipswich saw strikers Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient) and Oli Hawkins (Mansfield) depart this summer, while Kayden Jackson is available for transfer.

Blues boss Paul Cook has brought in Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) and Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan) to compete with James Norwood up top.

Parrott becomes the third of Town's six loaness from last season to get fixed up with a new club. Centre-back Mark McGuinness made a permanent move from Arsenal to Championship club Cardiff, while Barnsley's Luke Thomas has joined League Two side Bristol Rovers on loan.





IPSWICH TOWN TRANSFER BUSINESS

IN (10): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc).

OUT (17): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.



