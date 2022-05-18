Town take up option on Tyreece Simpson... plus two other youngsters update

Breaking

Ipswich Town have activated the option in the contracts of Tawanda Chirewa and Tyreece Simpson, which extends their respective deals until the summer of 2023.

While, Tommy Hughes has signed a new six-month deal with the Blues.

Tommy Hughes - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Striker Hughes, 21, played a key role as the Club's U23s won the Professional Development League South, and has now been rewarded with another contract having initially signed professional terms in the summer of 2020.

An attacking midfielder who featured in Kieran McKenna's matchday squad for the penultimate game of the 2021/22 season, an away fixture at Crewe, 18-year-old Chirewa flourished for the young Blues last term across the U18s and U23s age groups.

Chirewa, who comes from Witham, became the second-youngest debutant for Town ever - behind only Connor Wickham - when, at just 16 years and 31 days old, he came on as a late sub in the EFL Trophy clash at Colchester in November 2019.

Tawanda Chirewa - Credit: Ross Halls

Meanwhile, Simpson, 20, has racked up seven first-team appearances with the Club to date and spent the first half of last campaign on loan at League Two side Swindon Town.

Simpson has been back at Portman Road since January, after that productive loan spell was cut short by the Blues as the club and player discussed extending his contract without solution.

Simpson’s deal was up this summer, though Town held an extension option and have taken it, despite the striker expressing his desire to move elsewhere ahead of next season.

Speaking previously about Simpson’s contract situation, Town CEO Mark Ashton said: "It’s wrong of me to talk about any individual player’s contract, but one thing I can promise our supporter base is that I will fight tooth and nail for this football club.

“This football club will not in any shape or form be agent or representative led. That doesn’t work for me and it won’t work for this ownership group."