Simpson completes £500k move to Huddersfield

News

Tyreece Simpson has completed his move to Huddersfield Town.

It's understood Ipswich Town will receive a guaranteed £500k for the 20-year-old striker, with the deal having the potential to go into the millions if add-ons and sell-on clauses are met.

The former rugby player has penned a four-year deal with the Terriers, who have claimed just four points from their opening six Championship games.

Simpson was in the final year of his contract at Portman Road and had handed in a transfer request after being recalled from a productive loan spell at League Two club Swindon Town back in January.

West Brom made a recent enquiry, but came to the negotiating table too late in the day. Fellow Championship trio Luton, Middlesbrough and Hull, as well as recently-relegated League One outfits Barnsley and Peterborough, had also previously shown interest.

Simpson will battle Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward for first team minutes at the John Smith's Stadium.

🎥 The first interview with our new striker @tyreecesimpson9 ⤵️



If you hadn't seen it already 😅...#htafc | #TerrierSpirit — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 1, 2022

“We’re very happy to welcome Tyreece to Huddersfield Town," said Huddersfield's head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

"He’s a player we’ve admired and followed for a long time, so it’s great to get this deal over the line. We’ve had to negotiate hard to finalise this deal amid interest from several other clubs, which is unsurprising – it’s not often a player of his ability and promise enters the final year of a contract.

“We want to give Danny (Schofield) as many different options as we can – that’s more important than ever since the increase in the number of players that can be used in each game. Tyreece’s profile as a player is different to the other strikers we have in the first team squad, so he adds another string to our bow.



“There’s much more to come from Tyreece too, and we believe our coaching and physical programmes will bring that out of him. The character references we’ve received, combined with what he had to say in our meetings, all indicate he will throw himself into that challenge.

“He is currently recovering from injury, so we will have to be patient until that process is complete – we expect that to be around the World Cup break. He’s a player we believe can make an impact over the short and long term here, and we know he will be worth the wait.”



Huddersfield's head coach Schofield added: “I’m really looking forward to beginning our work on the training pitch with Tyreece as he’s an exciting player, as everyone saw through his loan spell with Swindon Town last season.



“His understanding of the game – the timing of his runs in behind in particular – is impressive for a player of his age, and his physical abilities allowed him to dominate games in League Two whilst still a teenager.



“Whilst we believe he can already impact Championship games when he’s completed his rehabilitation from injury, there’s also clear space for Tyreece to continue to improve. That makes him all the more exciting.”







