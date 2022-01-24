'One of the hardest goodbyes' - Simpson on loan recall

Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, right, in action for Swindon Town against Manchester City last week - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson says he is sad to have been recalled from his loan spell at Swindon Town.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for the promotion-chasing League Two side, including one in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers.

However, Town announced yesterday that they had cut short the academy graduate's season-long loan stint at The County Ground.

As it stands, he returns to Portman Road to compete for first team minutes alongside Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Kayden Jackson.

“Sadly, my time at this great club has come to an end,” he wrote on social media.

“This has been one of the hardest goodbyes. I have met some amazing people who brought the best out of me on and off the field.

“This is not how it planned out to be but this is football, I guess. I would like to thank all players and staff for believing in me and most importantly progressing my game further.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything in the last six months here, I’ve had a great time which has made my first loan something to remember!

“Finally, a big shoutout to the fans also for sticking by me and making me feel more than welcome and I wish you and the club the best for the future! STFC will always have a place in my heart, Until next time…”



