Bakinson on his future as Town loan deal nears end

Ipswich Town loan midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson admits he doesn't know where he'll be playing his football next season.

The 23-year-old was borrowed from Championship club Bristol City in January, with the Blues having the option to buy at the end of this campaign.

Bakinson will still have another year to run on his deal at Ashton Gate but it doesn't look like he has a future there judging by manager Nigel Pearson's scathing comments.

"I'm enjoying it a lot here," said the midfielder, who has scored one goal in eight starts and three sub appearances for the Blues so far.

"The players have all welcomed me nicely. The fans have been amazing too, especially at Portman Road.

"As a younger player, actually as any player, all you want is to play games and win games. That's exactly what we are doing here.

Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates scoring the winner at Doncaster. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"I think there's a lot more to come from me. I'm still learning a lot.

"The manager here (Kieran McKenna) is very good tactically on how he wants his team to play. The captain, Sam Morsy, teaches me a lot as a very good professional.

"At the moment I'm just taking every game as it comes and dealing with on-pitch things first. We'll deal with the rest when it comes to the end of the season.

"Honestly, I feel this is a club on the right trajectory. With or without me it will be going in the right direction."

When letting Bakinson join Town, Bristol City boss Pearson said: "He's a player who unfortunately just wants to play on his own terms. That's not something I particularly want so he can go. I don't waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad. I don't want people that when the going gets tough, they want to go somewhere else. I'm not interested."

Asked about those comments, Bakinson said: "That's just how the game is. Everyone has their own opinion on games, on players, on staff, managers... Everyone gets scrutinised."

When it was then put to him, during an interview with BBC Suffolk's Brenner Woolley, that he didn't seem like a bad character, the midfielder laughed and replied: "I'm glad you say that!"

Ipswich have gone 10 games unbeaten, but recent draws against Portsmouth and Oxford have left them needing a near perfect seven-game finish to the season if they are to make up a six-point gap to the League One play-off places.

Tyreeq Bakinson fouls an opponent at Oxford last weekend. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Reflecting on the 95th minute equaliser conceded at the Kassam Stadium last weekend, Bakinson said: "It wasn't a loss, but it felt like one. The team were quite disappointed after the game. It's definitely a sore one to take, but once you're back in training on a Monday then you have to get your head on the next fixture."

The Blues now host Plymouth at Portman Road on Saturday, Stephen Schumacher's side currently on a six-game win streak (having not conceded a goal in that time).

"Obviously there's a lot of good teams at the top of the table fighting for those positions," said Bakinson. "We obviously need and want to get wins, which is why I think that result last weekend felt so much like a loss.

"We just have to try and win every single game and see where that leaves us at the end of the season.

"Can we do it? I'd say 'why not?' We're in good form, we're playing well, we're unbeaten in however many games (10)... We can definitely go on a run over these last few games."



