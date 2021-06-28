News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I need to show my best again' - Hladky out to prove his worth at Town

Andy Warren

Published: 9:51 PM June 28, 2021   
Vaclav Hladky has joined Ipswich Town on a three-year contract

Vaclav Hladky has joined Ipswich Town on a three-year contract

New Ipswich Town signing Vaclav Hladky is out to prove himself from day one after joining the Blues. 

The Czech keeper, 30, joins from Salford City on the back of a superb season which saw him keep 22 clean sheets and win the League Two Golden Glove award. 

Now he’s stepping up to League One and, despite excellent form at Salford and prior to that at St Mirren, Hladky knows he will need to prove his worth. 

“For me personally it was a really successful season (last season) but what happened is gone and I need to show my best again,” he said. 

“From my viewpoint this is something I really want. I want to be successful every season and I share the vision of the club. I hope we can do something big.” 

On signing for Town, Hladky said: “It’s been an absolutely perfect day. I’ve signed the contract and I’m so happy to be here," Hladky said. 

“It happened quite quickly really. It was done in one afternoon. I spoke to Mark (Ashton, CEO) and the manager (Paul Cook) and we said hello, said we’re looking forward to working together. 

“Ipswich Town is a huge club so it was a quick decision. I got the offer and I said ‘yes I want to be there’ straight away. I share the vision of the club and I can't wait to get started. 

“I don’t know much about the town but we’ve had a look around and seen the stadium ourselves and I think it’s going to be ok. 

“The stadium is huge and the club has a great community and fanbase so I’m really looking forward to getting started.” 

Hladky joins fellow Czech stopper Tomas Holy in Town’s goalkeeping unit, with the new addition excited to get to work. 

“I know Tomas Holy is a Czech goalie as well,” he said. “We don’t know each other personally but we have played against each other. 

“I think everything is going to be new for me. When you want to be better and better you have to get some competition.” 

