Cook gives injury update on Vincent-Young

An injured Kane Vincent-Young heads for the changing rooms at half-time on Tuesday. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook provided an injury update on Kane Vincent-Young at this morning's press conference.

The luckless right-back was forced off at half-time of Tuesday night's Papa John's Trophy match against Colchester United at Portman Road after landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's crunch home clash with Oxford United in League One, Cook said: “We’ll assess him again this morning, but it’s not a bad injury. It’s not long-term, which is really good. Hopefully he can make the game tomorrow.

“It's good news because he’s obviously had a stop-start time at the club."

Hayden Coulson has also had a stop-start time since joining the Blues on loan from Middlesbrough. The 23-year-old missed eight games after limping off at Lincoln in September and, just two games into his comeback, he was forced off again at Wycombe.

Asked for an update on the versatile left-back, Cook said: "I’m not going through every player. I don’t think that’s correct. The squad will be picked from those who are available and we’ve got plenty of them."

Following a magnificent 4-1 midweek win at Wycombe, Cook named the same team which finished that match for the FA Cup visit of Oldham four days later. Then, after a limp 1-1 draw, there were nine changes to the team for the visit of Colchester in the Papa John's Trophy. Town may have drawn the game 0-0 (winning on penalties), but Cook was pleased with the performance.

“Team selection is, as you can imagine, difficult when you go from the highs of Wycombe to the lows of Oldham with the same team," said the Blues boss.

“You can imagine the problems that causes you as a manager. Do you stay loyal, or do you make changes? That’s something I’m paid to do. Along with the coaching staff we’ll make those decisions."

Meanwhile, Cook gave an update on two longer-term midfield absentees.

“Tom Carroll is training with the team at the minute and Jon Nolan is very close to training," he revealed.