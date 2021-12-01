Vincent-Young keen to take his chance in cup ties

Kane Vincent-Young has made 10 starts and one sub appearances so far this season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town right-back Kane Vincent-Young is keen to give manager Paul Cook a selection headache over the next few days.

The 25-year-old is one of several fringe players who will get a chance to shine over two home cup ties - Arsenal U21s in the Papa John's Trophy tonight, followed by Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday.

With the Blues' form having stuttered of late, others such as Matt Penney, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden, Idris El Mizouni, Tom Carroll, Rekeem Harper and Joe Pigott will also be looking to force their way into the picture ahead of the crunch Christmas period.

On his own battle to dislodge Janoi Donacien from the team, Vincent-Young said: "Before being a team-mate he is a really good friend of mine. We get on really well.

"So I'm delighted to see how well he's done this season. Personally I can't really have any complaints (not playing) because he's consistently been brilliant.

"From my point of view it's just about working hard and when the opportunity comes I need to try and take it.

Kane Vincent-Young's last league start was in the 4-1 win at Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Look at Bailey Clements getting a run in the team - it just shows that things can change very quickly in football.

"That's why it's imperative to work hard in training. Ultimately that's where you show your credentials and earn your chance."

The former Colchester defender continued: "First and foremost I'm just grateful to be fit and available again because that obviously wasn't the case for the last couple of seasons.

"I took a little knock at Colchester where I fell on my shoulder and it was a bit sore. Other than that, I have been all good. I have been really pleased with my fitness levels this year.

"I guess my season has been a mixed bag - I've had highs and lows. I'm just working hard every day to find that consistency."

On facing Arsenal's U21s in the last 32 of the Trophy tonight, Vincent-Young added: "We are expecting to come up against good young players given the calibre of club they're at. We won't be taking them lightly at all and will be approaching it just like a league game.

"There are a lot of players who want to be playing here, so it's an opportunity for a lot of us."