Burns called up for Wales ahead of busy summer schedule

Wes Burns’ superb Ipswich Town form has been further rewarded with a call-up to the Wales squad for their summer programme.

The wide-man, who finished as the club’s top scorer and scooped a string of individual awards following an impressive debut campaign, has been added to the squad by boss Robert Page ahead of a busy summer of games.

Burns will first join the 28-man squad, which includes the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, for a training camp in Portugal before Wales play five summer matches.

Four are in the Nations League, in Poland (June 1) and then home matches with the Netherlands (June 8) and Belgium (June 11) before a trip to Rotterdam to face the Dutch on June 14.

But in between is a vital World Cup play-off on June 5, in which Wales will face either Scotland or Ukraine to decide which side will compete at the tournament in Qatar later this year.

The winner will complete a group including England, Iran and USA.

Burns has won 18 caps for his country at Under 21 level and has two previous senior call-ups. The most-recent was in 2016, when he was named in the provisional squad for the European Championship in France before eventually being cut before the finals.

Speaking on the final day of the season, when asked about the potential for a call-up and first cap this summer, Burns said: “I won’t hold my breath on that one. Obviously if it happens it happens.

“Something that I’ve always wanted to go and do is pick up my full cap for Wales. It hasn’t happened yet but if it happens it happens.”

Burns' Town form was recently rewarded with a new contract, which has seen his Town deal extended until the summer of 2025.

Also included in the Wales squad are former Town players Jonny Williams and Kieffer Moore, as well Brennan Johnson, son of former Ipswich striker David.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United); Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town); Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rabbi Matondo (Cercle Brugge), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Leeds United), Oliver Denham (Cardiff City).



