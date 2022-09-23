Walton hits a milestone at a special venue as Town keeper faces rival for 'top dog' tag

News

Christian Walton is hitting a career milestone at a fitting venue.

The Ipswich Town goalkeeper will make the 200th league appearance of his career this weekend, at the stadium where he dreamed of making his first.

His professional debut actually came at White Hart Lane, Tottenham, in October of 2014 before a league bow at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium a week later.

But it’s Home Park where the 26-year-old dreamed of playing as a youngster.

Town’s No.1 was born in Cornwall and was a Plymouth season ticket holder for seven years, during which time he signed for the club’s youth system and remained there until switching to Brighton in 2013.

His football idol at that time was Romain Larrieu, the French goalkeeper who spent more than a decade with Plymouth

“He was my favourite goalkeeper and I lived for him, really,” Walton previously told the Blue Monday Podcast. “I did school projects about Romain Larrieu and I was fanatical about him like any kid is with football.

“When I was about five or six I drew a picture of him and gave it to him after a game and invited him to my house to play football. He turned up a week later and we played football in the garden. It was mental. He stayed for a roast dinner.

“Then, when I was 16, he was still the goalkeeper and became Plymouth’s goalkeeping coach, so it all came full circle.”

Walton left without playing a senior game for Plymouth but did eventually represent Argyle, returning on loan in 2015 and turning out at Home Park three times for his boyhood club.

Walton has won two of the three club games he’s played against Argyle since, with the only blemish being the Paul Cook-led Blues’ 2-1 loss 11 months ago.

“They were the closest club to home when I was growing up in Cornwall, about an hour away,” Walton has said of his affiliation with Plymouth.

“I had a season ticket there when I was younger before I got into the Under 18s team and couldn’t go to games any longer.

“I still follow them and it’s a little bit strange to be playing against them a couple of times a year now.”

Walton’s previous 199 league appearances have been packed with clean sheets, 71 of them to be exact, with 19 of those coming since he swapped Brighton for Portman Road last August.

There have been other successes, too, notably promotion to the Championship with Wigan in 2017/18 and the League One golden glove award which came his way the same season, following a stellar year which included 19 clean sheets in only 31 games.

Walton wants both of those honours to come his way again this season, in an Ipswich shirt, and already has five clean sheets to his name in nine games. That's all added up to leave his team top of the table, heading into this weekend’s clash with the team sitting third in the division.

The qualities Walton brings to this Ipswich side are much-discussed and, already, see him discussed in the same breath as some of Ipswich’s best goalkeepers of the last 20 years.

The main comparisons are with Pole Bartosz Bialkowski, a popular figure who won three player-of-the-year awards back-to-back during Mick McCarthy’s final three years in charge.

He was capable of spectacular stops on a weekly basis, in a Championship team perhaps lacking the defensively solidity of the one currently trying to work its way out of the third tier.

Walton’s capable of making good saves. Of course he is. But it’s other areas of his game where he’s begun to separate himself from the rest.

Last season it became apparent that the Town keeper is supremely efficient at catching crosses in tough situations, something not at the top of Bialkowski’s skillset, which brings a real air of calm to the Ipswich backline.

This season it’s been his kicking which has come to the fore, something Walton has always been strong at but appears to have taken extra steps with over the summer. He’s capable of playing out from the back and picking passes few keepers can.

He will, though, have breathed a hearty sigh of relief when Barry Bannan’s shot from the Hillsborough halfway line bounced up and over his crossbar, after the keeper’s kick had flown straight to Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield magician a week ago.

We all watch Walton every week and rightfully believe he is the best goalkeeper in League One. I firmly believe that he is. Ipswich have done incredibly well to have a player of his ability playing at this level.

But, if you mention those feelings publicly, there is one fanbase who quickly respond with claims of their own.

There will be two Plymouth youth products between he sticks at Home Park this weekend, with Michael Cooper lining up for the hosts and making waves himself at League One level.

Indeed, he beat Walton to make last season’s League One team-of-the-year.

"He has been outstanding, he has just been on another level,” Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has said of Cooper.

"He deserves all his recognition and all the awards that he has got, and most importantly as well he's an unbelievable lad. He's just so calm, so level-headed and he's going to go a long way."

Home Park will be packed with Walton’s friends and members of his family this weekend, with the goalkeeper’s nearest and dearest traveling the country to watch him almost every week.

Many of them will be Argyle supporters at heart, but will surely be pulling for an Ipswich win as the Blues look to secure victory against a promotion rival in front of the Sky Sports cameras.