News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I've never seen anything like it' - Walton hails Town's MK support

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 AM February 13, 2022
Christian Walton applauds the Town fans who made the trip to MK Dons.

Christian Walton applauds the Town fans who made the trip to MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Christian Walton was pleased with Ipswich Town’s display at MK Dons, but was disappointed they couldn’t find a winner in front of the Blues’ travelling support. 

Town were backed by nearly 7,000 supporters at Stadium MK and, on balance, shaded a tight contest in which both sides enjoyed periods on top. 

Kieran McKenna’s side were kicking towards the packed away end in the second half but, despite having a handful of openings, couldn’t find a way through. 

“I thought it was a good performance from the team,” Walton said. 

Big numbers of Town fans at MK Dons.

Big numbers of Town fans at MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s the kind of game you don’t really see in League One too often. The ball was in play a lot with two teams looking to build from the back, with centre-halves taking goal kicks short. 

“They maybe started the better but half-time came and I thought we were more dominant in the second half, with the only thing lacking the goal in front of that amazing support. 

“I’d never seen anything like that. They were singing from the minute I started warming up and we can’t thank them enough. They are in their numbers all over the country and will be at Morecambe and Fleetwood soon, so we’re really grateful for their support.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: 7,000 fans back Town in draw
  3. 3 Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home
  1. 4 Level crossing safety fears put brakes on village 85 homes plan
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in MK Dons draw
  3. 6 Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location
  4. 7 'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for Ipswich Town
  5. 8 'I thought we shaded it' - McKenna on MK Dons draw
  6. 9 'It's been my dream' dog grooming service opens in Suffolk town
  7. 10 Village Royal British Legion club is set to close

The point moves the Blues to within five of the final play-off place, on an afternoon where they kept a third-successive clean sheet. 

“Another clean sheet is a positive, having kept a few recently, so hopefully we can keep that up,” Walton said. 

“It comes from the preparation we do and the work we do during the week, as well as the way the manager sets us up and meetings we have as units. Everyone knows their roles in the team and, if you do your job on a personal level it can really help the team. 

“Everyone’s locked into that and it starts from the front, pressing on the loss of possession and looking to win the ball back, which makes our jobs at the back a lot easier.” 

Christian Walton with a second half save from Owen Twines free-kick at MK Dons.

Christian Walton with a second half save from Owen Twines free-kick at MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Walton made important saves in both halves at Stadium MK, with a vital one coming in stoppage time when he clawed Scott Twine’s free-kick to safety to make sure of the point. 

“He had scored a few from there this season and we knew the threat he had from free-kicks, so we needed to have the wall lined up and be alert for it,” he said. 

“I didn’t really see it because it came up and over the wall and was a good free-kick, but I was there to react. 

“Any goalkeeper’s job is to be alert to the threats. They’re third in the league for a reason and have some very good players. 

“But I think myself and the rest of the defence, as well as the whole team, were dialled in from the first minute to the last.” 

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 London Road northbound road near Colchester.

Essex Live News | Updated

Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Monsoon and Accessorize in the Arc shopping centre, Bury St Edmunds have now closed

Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of Adnams' The Swan Hotel in Southwold

AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened on the B1106 between Elveden and Culford

Suffolk Live News

Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon