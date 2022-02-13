'I've never seen anything like it' - Walton hails Town's MK support

Christian Walton applauds the Town fans who made the trip to MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Christian Walton was pleased with Ipswich Town’s display at MK Dons, but was disappointed they couldn’t find a winner in front of the Blues’ travelling support.

Town were backed by nearly 7,000 supporters at Stadium MK and, on balance, shaded a tight contest in which both sides enjoyed periods on top.

Kieran McKenna’s side were kicking towards the packed away end in the second half but, despite having a handful of openings, couldn’t find a way through.

“I thought it was a good performance from the team,” Walton said.

“It’s the kind of game you don’t really see in League One too often. The ball was in play a lot with two teams looking to build from the back, with centre-halves taking goal kicks short.

“They maybe started the better but half-time came and I thought we were more dominant in the second half, with the only thing lacking the goal in front of that amazing support.

“I’d never seen anything like that. They were singing from the minute I started warming up and we can’t thank them enough. They are in their numbers all over the country and will be at Morecambe and Fleetwood soon, so we’re really grateful for their support.”

The point moves the Blues to within five of the final play-off place, on an afternoon where they kept a third-successive clean sheet.

“Another clean sheet is a positive, having kept a few recently, so hopefully we can keep that up,” Walton said.

“It comes from the preparation we do and the work we do during the week, as well as the way the manager sets us up and meetings we have as units. Everyone knows their roles in the team and, if you do your job on a personal level it can really help the team.

“Everyone’s locked into that and it starts from the front, pressing on the loss of possession and looking to win the ball back, which makes our jobs at the back a lot easier.”

Walton made important saves in both halves at Stadium MK, with a vital one coming in stoppage time when he clawed Scott Twine’s free-kick to safety to make sure of the point.

“He had scored a few from there this season and we knew the threat he had from free-kicks, so we needed to have the wall lined up and be alert for it,” he said.

“I didn’t really see it because it came up and over the wall and was a good free-kick, but I was there to react.

“Any goalkeeper’s job is to be alert to the threats. They’re third in the league for a reason and have some very good players.

“But I think myself and the rest of the defence, as well as the whole team, were dialled in from the first minute to the last.”