'We'll learn... we have to bounce back now' - Walton on Town's Lincoln loss

Match reaction

Christian Walton wants Ipswich Town to use their disappointing 1-0 home loss to Lincoln City as an opportunity to learn and improve.

The Blues dominated their clash with the Imps at Portman Road, but couldn’t find a way back into the game after Ben House had given the visitors the lead midway through the first half.

Ipswich had more than 75% of possession and had 33 shots as well as 14 corners, with Walton frustrated but a long way from hitting the panic button, after his side lost their first home league game since April.

“It’s frustrating and just one of those games you will have over the course of the season,” he said.

“As a group we were disappointed with the start we made in the game, then to give a set-play away is even more frustrating. It’s disappointing on certain aspects but I thought we had enough chances which will be backed up the stats. We’ve lost 1-0, though.

“We can be happy with the second-half performance but we just didn’t get it over the line. Fair play to Lincoln for defending really well.

“We’ll reflect on that and learn on it. We’re always improving so that’s what this game will be for us.”

He continued: “Every team will lose games of football so how you react is the biggest thing.

“When we lost to Plymouth we bounced back so we have to do that again.

“We have a big game on Friday night against a big team (Derby County) in the division so we need to show what we’ve been doing and take the second-half into Friday.”

Reflecting on the goal Town conceded, which came after the Blues were unable to clear a second ball following a Lincoln corner, Walton said: “It was the second corner they had and they went for the near post with them both.

“The ball has gone up in the air and I’m not getting there I don’t think and it’s gone back across the goal for a tap-in. It’s disappointing because we work really hard on set plays so it’s tough to take.

“To concede two (set-pieces) in two games is disappointing but we work hard on them so, over a period of time, we will be better at them.

“We move on now to a tough game on Friday night.”

Having come so close to heading an equaliser at Plymouth recently, the Town goalkeeper was frustrated not to have the opportunity to go up for a corner late in this game.

“I don’t know how we didn’t get a corner for Tyreece’s (John-Jules) shot, everyone in the ground thought it was apart from the referee,” he said.

“If we had a corner there it would have been nice to go up and try to get something on it.”