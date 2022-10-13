Walton on Town's new challenges, big crowds and nearly scoring with his head

News

Christian Walton feels Ipswich Town are having to become expert problem-solvers as they bid to keep up their strong start to the season.

The Blues are second in the League One table, on 30 points from 13 matches heading into this weekend’s game with Lincoln City at Portman Road.

Town go into the clash with the Imps on the back of three-straight victories, with Walton admitting plenty of challenges have had to be overcome along the way as opposition sides create bespoke gameplans to try and confuse and halt Kieran McKenna’s side.

Ipswich Town No.1 Christian Walton - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“Each game has been really different across the last four, if you include the Plymouth loss,” Walton said.

“I think teams are changing what they do to play us because we’re getting information and the manager isn’t quite sure what the teams are going to do.

“Plymouth did something they have never done, going man for man all over the pitch, while against every other team they have played they just went zonal and backed themselves. They changed for us and it worked for them on the day.

“Morecambe were the same. They didn’t play the way they did on Saturday at all during the season before we went there. But they are good challenges for us and we’ve adapted well.

“It’s good to win those games because last year we might not have got it over the line and maybe ended up with a draw.

“We are improving as a team and that’s what we want.”

Another bumper crowd, of more than 27,000, is expected at Portman Road for this weekend’s game, with Walton grateful for the support his side receive.

“We have ridiculous support,” the goalkeeper said.

“The other night against Cambridge, having that many fans (26,414) on a Tuesday night in League One is crazy for the level we play at.

“It’s brilliant for us and great the club have been able to promote these games with a really good campaign, which makes things affordable for people at a tough time.”

While Walton has been exemplary between the sticks this season, his most memorable moment of the campaign undoubtedly came at boyhood club Plymouth, where he hit the bar with a late header which would have rescued a point for his side.

“It was a good effort but I still can’t believe I didn’t score,” the keeper said. “I don’t know how it didn’t go in.

“We do a lot of striking and shooting at the other goalkeepers in training so you do get a bit of a feel for hitting the target. Maybe it came from that.

Christian Walton pictured at full-time in the defeat to Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

“Every goalkeeper goes up thinking they are going to score. It’s an aggression thing, which is probably why I got my head on it.

“I had a similar one when I was on loan at Southend. We played Bolton at home and the ball came in. I got my head on it and headed it back across goal, but a defender had dropped onto the line and headed off the line.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’ve had two now so hopefully it can be third time lucky."