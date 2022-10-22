'I think Ipswich will go up... nailed on' - Warne on Town's 'blueprint'

Match Report

Derby County boss Paul Warne believes Ipswich Town are ‘nailed on’ to win promotion from League One this season.

Wes Burns’ second-half goal saw the Blues claim a 1-0 victory over Warne’s Rams last night, moving them to within a point of table-topping Plymouth.

Warne won promotion from the third-tier three times during his long spell with Rotherham, and believes Kieran McKenna’s side has what it takes this time around.

Paul Warne believes Ipswich Town will win promotion this season - Credit: PA

Speaking after the game, he said: “It was too pretty good teams and I said before the game, without being disingenuous, that I think Ipswich will go up. Nailed on.

“They are the blueprint, really. They’ve had 18 months building this team and have a really good squad. They have had a couple of seasons to get themselves right and have started the season really well, getting confidence in their play.

“They have a big home following and made it difficult for us but I didn’t think it was a game with many chances. Sometimes you just have to be resolute, straight to the point and maybe nick one late in the game.

“We made a mistake for the goal but I thought, out of possession, we were very good. In possession not so good, missing the final pass. That could be down to Ipswich’s press, effort and organisation as much as us because they are very good – the stats show that.

“I think we can play a lot better than that but we’re not far off.”

The margin of Town’s victory could have been greater had Kayden Jackson been able to convert from the penalty spot, with Warne believing the decision to penalise David McGoldrick for a foul on Burns was a wrong one.

He said: “You will be surprised to know that I definitely thought it was not a penalty, but I’m biased.”

Discussing Lee Evans’ second-half tackle on Korey Smith, with the Welshman making contact with the Derby midfielder’s shin with his studs, Warne said: “It was horrendous but it wasn’t even a free-kick.

“I won’t criticise because the refs can’t see everything. I sometimes referee five-a-sides in training and can’t see what the hell is going on.

“It wasn’t a great challenge but there are times when we make challenges which aren’t great and get away with them.

“I’m just disappointed we didn’t create enough chances to win.”