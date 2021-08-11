'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues

Published: 5:00 PM August 11, 2021

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said the amount of money Town are spending they should win the league.

The Boro boss was speaking in the wake of Hayden Coulson's loan move to Portman Road that was sealed this week.

Warnock said he didn’t have much choice regarding left-back Coulson's move to the Blues and feels Coulson and Town could be celebrating come the end of the season.

Ipswich Town have signed Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough. - Credit: ITFC

“I just think the money they're spending they should win the league really," Warnock told the Hartlepool Mail.

“They are really splashing out and have a new owner and everything. I think his agent had sorted it out weeks ago really, kept knocking on my door now for weeks and it seemed logical to let him go if I’m not going to play him regularly.

“I didn’t have much choice on that, if I’m honest,” Warnock said when asked about the switch.

Hayden wanted to go for the season. I think Cooky (Town manager Paul Cook) was ringing him every minute of the day so there’s not a lot I can do.

“I’ve just told him you never know in football. Go and have a season where you can get a lot of games under your belt and then come back here and go again."