Watch: Celina's wonder goal against Crewe

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:40 AM November 29, 2021
Bersant Celina chips the Crewe keeper to score a wonder goal in Ipswich Town's 2-1 win yesterday

Bersant Celina chips the Crewe keeper to score a wonder goal in Ipswich Town's 2-1 win yesterday - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town's Bersant Celina scored one of the best goals ever seen at Portman Road yesterday - watch it here...

Celina's wonder strike put the Blues 2-0 up against League One basement side Crewe Alexandra in a game which Town eventually won 2-1.

While the win was much-needed after two defeats in a row, the game will likely only be remembered for Celina's moment of brilliance.

Bersant Celina celebrates his goal just before the break with a lift from teammate Sone Aluko.

Bersant Celina celebrates his goal just before the break with a lift from teammate Sone Aluko. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

First he killed a long pass from George Edmundson stone dead, on the run, with a defender obscuring the flight of the ball as it approached.

Then he lofted a perfectly-weighted chip over the backpedalling Crewe keeper who, despite still being in his six yard box, could do nothing to prevent the ball finding the net.

It was outrageous - watch it here...

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra
Ipswich News

