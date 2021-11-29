Video
Watch: Celina's wonder goal against Crewe
- Credit: ITFC YouTube
Ipswich Town's Bersant Celina scored one of the best goals ever seen at Portman Road yesterday - watch it here...
Celina's wonder strike put the Blues 2-0 up against League One basement side Crewe Alexandra in a game which Town eventually won 2-1.
While the win was much-needed after two defeats in a row, the game will likely only be remembered for Celina's moment of brilliance.
First he killed a long pass from George Edmundson stone dead, on the run, with a defender obscuring the flight of the ball as it approached.
Then he lofted a perfectly-weighted chip over the backpedalling Crewe keeper who, despite still being in his six yard box, could do nothing to prevent the ball finding the net.
It was outrageous - watch it here...