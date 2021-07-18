Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham

Video

Published: 9:32 PM July 18, 2021

Lee Evans scored a superb free-kick in Ipswich Town’s behind-closed doors clash at Fulham on Saturday.

Town played the training contest at the Championship club’s Motspur Park training ground on Saturday afternoon, with few details released surrounding the training game at Fulham’s request.

But it’s understood it ended in a 2-1 victory for Fulham over the course of 90 minutes, in a contest split into two separate 45 games, with skipper Evans netting direct from a free-kick for Ipswich and Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho scoring for the hosts.

You can watch Evans’ excellent goal below.

🍿 Some Sunday night viewing for you...@LeeEvans94 hit this beauty in yesterday’s training game against Fulham! 🎯🙌#itfc pic.twitter.com/v3Oc2zwbuv — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 18, 2021

Manager Paul Cook is thought to have fielded the same starting XI which began the pre-season win at Dartford a week ago, meaning Vaclav Hladky was in goal behind a back four of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala and Matt Penney.

Evans and Rekeem Harper were at the base of midfield, with Wes Burns and Armando Dobra wide, leaving Macauley Bonne and James Norwood to operate through the middle.

It’s likely both sides made significant changes as the game went on and it’s unclear whether new Ipswich signings Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser were involved.

Ipswich fans could get their first glimpse of the two new boys when the Blues face Stevenage at Needham Market on Tuesday afternoon.