Town loanee Dobra still in U's plans - despite drop to U23 side

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:33 AM February 10, 2022
Colchester United's Armando Dobra breaks during the Papa John's Trophy match at the JobServe Communi

Ipswich Town loanee Armando Dobra has been playing for Colchester United's U23s recently - Credit: PA

On loan Ipswich Town talent Armando Dobra still has a part to play at League Two strugglers Colchester United.

So says U's interim boss Wayne Brown, despite the 20-year-old currently being out of the first team picture.

Dobra has been playing - and scoring - for the U's under 23 side in recent weeks, and hasn't featured for the senior side since a Papa John's Trophy defeat against Sutton on January 4.

Armando Dobra of Colchester United looks to get past Jake Turner of AFC Sudbury - AFC Sudbury vs. Co

Dobra's played 17 times for Colchester's senior side this season - Credit: Richard Blaxall

Dobra is one of six loanees in the U's squad, with EFL rules dictating that teams can only name five temporary players in their matchday 18.

Thus, it seems Dobra is on the outside looking in.

But Brown, who has overseen an uptick in form at the U's since taking over from Hayden Mullins last month, insists the creative livewire is still firmly in his plans.

"Armando definitely has a part to play," he said.

“We’ve been active in the window, created a squad that’s good enough and big enough to give us a bit of strength in depth and everyone will be needed.

“Games come thick and fast but we’ve been very active in the window.

Armando Dobra has joined Colchester United on loan for the season

Dobra is on a season-long loan at Colchester - Credit: Colchester United

“We’ve tried to create an environment where there’s competition for places, good strength in depth and we’re going to need all of the players through not just through this month but the remainder of the season."

In all, Dobra has played 17 times for Colchester this season, with 11 games in the league. He's scored twice

Colchester are currently 20th in the table, five points above the drop.

