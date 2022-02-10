Town loanee Dobra still in U's plans - despite drop to U23 side
- Credit: PA
On loan Ipswich Town talent Armando Dobra still has a part to play at League Two strugglers Colchester United.
So says U's interim boss Wayne Brown, despite the 20-year-old currently being out of the first team picture.
Dobra has been playing - and scoring - for the U's under 23 side in recent weeks, and hasn't featured for the senior side since a Papa John's Trophy defeat against Sutton on January 4.
Dobra is one of six loanees in the U's squad, with EFL rules dictating that teams can only name five temporary players in their matchday 18.
Thus, it seems Dobra is on the outside looking in.
But Brown, who has overseen an uptick in form at the U's since taking over from Hayden Mullins last month, insists the creative livewire is still firmly in his plans.
"Armando definitely has a part to play," he said.
Most Read
- 1 AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel
- 2 Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership
- 3 'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Doncaster
- 5 'The best football team who have come here' - Rovers boss on Town
- 6 Mike Bacon: Game on! And history could be on our side - here's why...
- 7 Town’s 22-year-old waste disposal entrepreneur eyes his first million
- 8 Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna
- 9 20 more homes near Suffolk airfield set for planning permission
- 10 Suffolk cosmetic clinic placed in 'special measures' by inspectors
“We’ve been active in the window, created a squad that’s good enough and big enough to give us a bit of strength in depth and everyone will be needed.
“Games come thick and fast but we’ve been very active in the window.
“We’ve tried to create an environment where there’s competition for places, good strength in depth and we’re going to need all of the players through not just through this month but the remainder of the season."
In all, Dobra has played 17 times for Colchester this season, with 11 games in the league. He's scored twice
Colchester are currently 20th in the table, five points above the drop.