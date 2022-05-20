How you can vote for Wes Burns to be named PFA Fans' Player of the Year

Wes Burns is among the nominees for the PFA League One Fans' Player of the Year. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns is among the nominees for the 'PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Year'.

The Welshman, who top-scored for Town with 13 goals in an impressive debut campaign, is up against Alfie May (Cheltenham), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Will Keane (Wigan), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) and Scott Twine (MK Dons).

You can your vote for the 27-year-old to win here.

Burns has already scooped several awards in recent weeks. First he was named in the League One Team of the Year before sweeping the board at the Blues' end of season club awards, being named Players' Player, Supporters' Player and Sponsors' Player of the Year.





He subsequently signed a new, improved contract until 2025.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has called upon the wide man to take his game to a 'new level' next season.