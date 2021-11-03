'I’m certain we have the best squad in the league' - Burns on Town's Wycombe win

Wes Burns celebrates at Adams Park during the win over Wycombe Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns believes Ipswich Town are starting to show they have the best squad in League One, following his side’s 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Blues sent out a statement to the rest of the division as they came from behind to win 4-1 at Adams Park, with two Bersant Celina goals sandwiching strikes from Burns and Macauley Bonne to end the hosts’ run of eight successive league victories on home turf.

Three points moved Ipswich up to ninth in the League One table, just four points from the play-off places, with Burns pleased his side were able to fire a warning to their rivals as they continue their bid to climb the table.

The Welshman, though, knows more is required.

Wes Burns celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“They (Wycombe) have won every game here this season, so for us to roll into town and roll them over is a massive marker for us,” Burns said.

“We’ve said in there (the changing room) that it’s time for us to kick on and really build some momentum.

“When we started the season we were looking at the first five or six games and thinking there was a real chance there for us. But obviously that didn’t work out how we wanted.

“We’re a brand-new team, building the foundations, and the supporters can now see what we’re building towards.

“We have nothing to fear. I’m certain we have the best squad in the league and it’s just about showing that.

“We’re getting ever closer to the top six.”

David Wheeler put the Chairboys ahead on 17 minutes, with Burns proud of the way Ipswich reacted when many teams would have folded under early pressure.

He said: “It was disappointing for us to concede the way we did, given we knew their threats. But we imposed ourselves and pretty much dominated from there. They showed their hand in the first 15 or 20 minutes – pretty much everything they could offer in the game.

“Sometimes we need to be poked. It’s like poking a bear. That’s pretty much what they did when we went 1-0 down. It shouldn’t take for us to go 1-0 down before we relax and start playing our style, but sometimes that’s how football goes.

“A lot of people have been saying that there’s a bit of softness about us and that we concede at bad times, but we’ve shown tonight there is no softness about us.

“We can dig in and grind out results. We did more than that tonight, I thought we were excellent."

On his goal, which came courtesy of good work from right-back Kane Vincent-Young, Burns joked: “You just hit as hard as you can and hope.

“It works most of the time, especially when you’re that close to the goal. If you get a good strike in then it’s likely going to go in.

“Santi’s (Celina) goal was a great strike from the edge of the box, Macca (Bonne) showed great awareness to pluck the ball out of the sky for a real striker’s goal and then Santi’s scored the one at the end.

“We were clinical.”

Finding the net for the third time this season prompted Burns to ‘twerk’ in celebration, in front of 1,800 Ipswich fans, with the winger revealing the dance was put forward by striker Bonne.

Wes Burns celebrates his second half goal with twerk at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Me and Macca were watching a goal celebration from one of his mates – I can’t even remember who he plays for,” Burns said: “And he said that if one of us scores tonight then we have to do the celebration. He forgot but reminded me after I scored.

“Plenty more of those, please.”

He added: “It’s brilliant to see so many people make the journey down on a freezing Tuesday night,” he said.

“It means so much to us. They’re basically like a 12th man, sucking the ball into the net.

“It’s brilliant for us to have that support.”