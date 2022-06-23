'It wouldn't surprise me' - Burns on potential Norwood reunion

Wes Burns believes there’s ‘every chance’ Ipswich Town may come up against departed striker James Norwood this coming season.

Norwood was released by the Blues at the end of his contract, bringing an eventful three-year stay at Portman Road to an end.

The 31-year-old is yet to sign elsewhere, despite a number of clubs previously showing interest, with Burns admitting the striker will be missed at Portman Road.

“He is a great lad, to be fair,” Burns said of Norwood. “I’ve known James a very long time going back to our Forest Green days (in 2012/13).

“It’s obviously sad for us to see him go because he is such a big character in the dressing room.

“I think the main thing we’ll be losing is the goals. He is a great character around the place, he’s lively and there’s never a dull day when James Norwood is about and obviously we’ll wish him all the best.”

When it was put to Burns that Town could end up facing Norwood next season, the Welshman replied: “There’s every chance.

“He gets goals, so it wouldn’t surprise me if somebody in this league snapped him up because he is a very good player. He brings goals to your team, and I just wish he doesn’t score against us next year.

"He’s already said to me that him and Morsy might have a little bit (of a scrap), but that’s the two players that they are.”

Norwood moves on having scored 28 goals in 88 Ipswich appearances following his arrival from Tranmere in 2019. Town have also seen 12-goal striker Macauley Bonne return to parent club QPR.

Kieran McKenna has so far added one new striker to the squad this summer in the form of Freddie Ladapo, a man who has scored 43 goals in his least three seasons of League One football with Plymouth and Rotherham.

Ahead of his departure, Norwood wrote on social media: "It's been an eventful ride that's for sure! Some ups and certainly a few downs!!! From scoring my first home goal to experiencing my first injuries it's been a whirlwind.

"To the fans, thank you for your support. Well, 99% of you (didn't think I'd let some of you get away with it, did you?!)

"Ipswich are in good hands with the boss and his coaching staff. Until our paths cross again... Uppa Towen."

- Ipswich Town's fixtures for the 2022/23 League One campaign will be revealed at 9am this morning. The EADT and Ipswich Star websites will run them in full upon release.