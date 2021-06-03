'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town

Video

Published: 7:17 PM June 3, 2021

New Ipswich Town signing Wes Burns says he is 'delighted' to be the first new face through the door at Portman Road this summer.

The exciting right-side attacker, who can also play right back, has signed from Fleetwood Town on a three-year deal, becoming the first new Blue of the Gamechanger era.

"I'm delighted. It's good to know it's all sorted and I'll be playing my football here next season," the 26-year-old told iFollow Ipswich.

"I've spoken to Mark (Ashton, CEO) and the manager and from what they have said, everything is pointing in the right direction.

"The things that have happened with the club recently; they played a part in me wanting to sign."

Burns, who scored six goals in 39 games for the Cod Army last season - including the consolation in Fleetwood's 3-1 defeat at Portman Road in the final game of the campaign - says his natural instinct on the pitch is to attack.

"Last season I was playing in a right-back position but it was a free role to get up the pitch," he explained.

"I like running at players and getting shots away. I had a good goal return in the second half of the season and the goal I scored here on the last day of the season is probably one of the best in my career!

Wes Burns signs his Ipswich Town contract - Credit: Ipswich Town

"I've played at Portman Road a few times as a youth player and as a pro and it's always had a great atmosphere.

"It's a fantastic stadium for a massive club with great history. I'm looking forward to it being my home ground."