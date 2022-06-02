Burns 'unbelievably proud' after making Wales debut

Ipswich Town star Wes Burns was ‘unbelievably proud’ to make his international debut yesterday.

The 27-year-old started Wales’ game in Poland, playing the opening 62 minutes of the game before being replaced in the second half.

Burns, wearing the No.9 shirt, started the game at left wing-back and had a number of bright moments, including shooting wide from the edge of the box during the opening period.

Wales ultimately lost 2-1, with former Town player Jonny Williams putting Robert Page’s side ahead before goals from Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski secured victory for the hosts in Wroclaw.

Writing on social media after the game, Burns said: “Unbelievably proud to have made my full international debut.

“Despite the result, plenty of positives to take. Looking forward to a Sunday.”

Next up for Wales is a crucial World Cup play-off against Ukraine on Sunday, with the winners earning a place at November’s World Cup in Qatar.

After that, Wales play two games against the Netherlands and one against Belgium in the Nations League, where Burns will be looking to win further caps.