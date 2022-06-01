Town star Burns starts for Wales in Poland

Winger Wes Burns will cap his brilliant season by making his debut for Wales against Poland in the Nations League this evening.

Burns, Town's leading scorer last season, will start for his country in Poland, kick-off 5pm. He's joined in the starting line-up by ex-Town players Jonny Williams and Kieffer Moore.

Burns has won 18 caps for his country at Under 21 level and has two previous senior call-ups. The most-recent was in 2016, when he was named in the provisional squad for the European Championship in France before eventually being cut before the finals.

Speaking on the final day of the season, when asked about the potential for a call-up and first cap this summer, Burns said: “I won’t hold my breath on that one. Obviously if it happens it happens.

“Something that I’ve always wanted to go and do is pick up my full cap for Wales. It hasn’t happened yet but if it happens it happens.”

Burns' Town form was recently rewarded with a new contract, which has seen his Town deal extended until the summer of 2025.

Tonight's game is followed by a crucial World Cup play-off on Sunday, in which Wales will face either Scotland or Ukraine for the right to play in Qatar 2022 this winter.

The winner will complete a group including England, Iran and USA.

Wales follow that with Nations League home matches with the Netherlands (June 8) and Belgium (June 11) before a trip to Rotterdam to face the Dutch on June 14.