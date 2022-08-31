News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Brom show late interest in Simpson

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:39 AM August 31, 2022
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

West Bromwich Albion have shown late interest in Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, we understand.

Simpson is close to completing a move to Huddersfield Town after the Blues agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £500k last week.

Indeed, the West Yorkshire club published a video interview with Simpson speaking about joining the club over the weekend only to quickly take it down again.

Now Huddersfield face competition from Championship rivals West Brom after the West Midland outfit made a late enquiry ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm tomorrow.

Steve Bruce is light on striker options at the Hawthorns. Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore are both currently injured, leaving wide man Karlan Grant currently leading the line. Teenager Reyes Cleary started their recent Carabao Cup loss at Derby.

Former rugby player Simpson, 20, is in the final year of his contract at Portman Road and handed in a transfer request last season after being recalled from a productive loan spell at League Two club Swindon Town.

