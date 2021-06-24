West Ham U21s added to Town's Papa John's Trophy group

Published: 4:58 PM June 24, 2021

West Ham United U21’s celebrate during an EFL Trophy match against Colchester last season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

West Ham's Under-21s have been added to Ipswich Town's Papa John's Trophy group for the 2021/22 season.

The Blues were yesterday placed in Group A of the southern section alongside Essex neighbours Colchester United and fellow League One outfit Gillingham.

West Ham U21s reached the second round last season before losing 3-0 to Peterborough.

The first round of Papa John’s Trophy games will be played on the week commencing August 30.

Town reached the third round of the competition in 2019/20, exiting at Exeter, then finished bottom of their group last season behind Arsenal U21s, Gillingham and Crawley.