West Ham U21s added to Town's Papa John's Trophy group

Stuart Watson

Published: 4:58 PM June 24, 2021   
West Ham United U21’s Conor Coventry celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the

West Ham United U21’s celebrate during an EFL Trophy match against Colchester last season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

West Ham's Under-21s have been added to Ipswich Town's Papa John's Trophy group for the 2021/22 season.

The Blues were yesterday placed in Group A of the southern section alongside Essex neighbours Colchester United and fellow League One outfit Gillingham.

West Ham U21s reached the second round last season before losing 3-0 to Peterborough.

The first round of Papa John’s Trophy games will be played on the week commencing August 30.

Town reached the third round of the competition in 2019/20, exiting at Exeter, then finished bottom of their group last season behind Arsenal U21s, Gillingham and Crawley.

