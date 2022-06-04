Insight: What Town fans can expect from new striker Ladapo

Video

Ipswich Town have signed striker Freddie Ladapo - here's what fans can expect from the former Rotherham frontman.

Ladapo, 29, became Town's first signing of the summer on Monday, inking a three-year deal in Suffolk after leaving Rotherham, where he scored 41 goals in 123 games.

Freddie Ladapo twice helped Rotherham get promoted - Credit: PA

The striker has twice helped Rotherham win promotion from League One, netting 32 of his goals in those two seasons, and will be looking to complete a third-tier treble after signing for Town.

To find out more about what fans can expect from Ladapo, Ross Halls spoke to Matt Lax from Rotherham podcast New York Talk.

Watch that here...

You can also listen to the Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss the Ladapo here...