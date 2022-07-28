News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Insight: What Town fans can expect from new signing Davis

Mark Heath

Published: 11:18 AM July 28, 2022
Leif Davis signed for Ipswich Town from Leeds United earlier this week

Leif Davis signed for Ipswich Town from Leeds United earlier this week - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have paid a seven figure sum to sign left back Leif Davis from Leeds United - here's what fans can expect from him...

Davis, 22, arrived on Monday night and signed a three-year deal at Portman Road in what could end up being a record fee paid for a defender in the third tier.

Davis has made 16 senior career starts for Leeds and recent loan club AFC Bournemouth. The club have the option to extend his contract for an extra 12 months.

The defender has already said he loves to get forward and attack - but what can fans expect from their new man?

Ross Halls spoke to Joe Donnohue from the Yorkshire Evening Post to find out - watch that here...

You can also listen to our big season preview podcast here...

