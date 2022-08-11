News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A great defender' - What Town fans can expect from Keogh

Mark Heath

Published: 4:30 PM August 11, 2022
Ipswich Town have signed Richard Keogh from Blackpool

Ipswich Town have signed Richard Keogh from Blackpool - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town yesterday signed veteran defender Richard Keogh - here's some insight as to what fans can expect from the experienced campaigner.

Keogh, who started his career in the youth ranks at Town, arrives back in Suffolk from Championship side Blackpool, having signed a one-year deal with the Blues.

His arrival provides Town with a huge experience boost at the back, and could allow young prospect Corrie Ndaba to go out on loan again after his successful spell at Salford last season.

Keogh's played more than 450 games at Championship level, and has already said that part of his role will be to help develop the 'great young centre backs' at Town.

Ross Halls spoke to Matt Scrafton of the Blackpool Gazette to get some insight into what fans can expect from Keogh at Town.

Watch that here...

You can also listen to the Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss the move here...

