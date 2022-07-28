What McKenna has said about all of Town's new signings

Video

Ipswich Town have signed six new players so far this summer. As the big kick-off approaches, Mark Heath takes a look at what boss Kieran McKenna has said about each...

Freddie Ladapo

Position: Striker

After making ex-Rotherham striker Ladapo, 29, his first signing of the summer, McKenna said: “We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services.

“He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us.

“Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations.

“He’s a signing that we think can be really important for us.”

Freddie Ladapo battles for the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

For his part, Ladapo - who bagged 41 goals in 123 games at Rotherham, and has netted three times in five pre-season games for Ipswich - said McKenna was a big factor in his decision to join Town.

"Kieran McKenna was a great influence in me coming here," he explained.

“I thoroughly enjoy listening to him talk about his thought processes, views and objectives as they fit in with mine. It really helps when you connect with a manager and I can't wait to work with him.

"I'm buzzing, I couldn't be happier. It's a club everyone knows, it has a great history, great fans. I can't wait to be out there playing in front of those fans.

"Next season, hopefully I will score a lot of goals, win some titles, win as much as possible. This is a great club that needs to be in higher places. And I think we can definitely do that."

Dominic Ball, looking forward to the challenge at Ipswich Town. - Credit: ITFC

Dominic Ball

Position: Midfielder

Athletic midfielder Ball was next through the door, signing as a free transfer having left QPR in the summer.

McKenna, who worked with Ball as a youngster at Spurs, said: "We’re delighted to have Dom on board.

“He has a good level of experience and he also has a fantastic character. He has been highly regarded at every club he has been at, and he lives his life to a high level of professionalism.

“Dom is also a very mature player who understands the game well. He can break play up and distribute the ball well. He is also versatile and brings a lot of attributes to the squad.”

Like Ladapo, Ball - who will battle Lee Evans for a starting spot in the heart of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy - said McKenna played a factor in his decision to drop down from the Championship.

Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

"I want to get out there on the pitch in front of the fans because it's a great stadium and a huge club," he said. "The first thing the fans should expect from me is hard work.

"I will give it my all here and I want nothing more than to help the club get promoted."

He added: “This is a club with a real ambition and I am delighted to be here.

“I have worked with the manager before when I was a youngster at Spurs. I’m looking forward to working with him again and learning more about his concepts and ideas."

Ipswich Town have signed left-back Greg Leigh on a two-year deal. - Credit: ITFC

Greg Leigh

Position: Left back

Attack-minded Leigh, who can play across a range of positions but is primarily a left back, was Town's third signing of the summer, arriving on a two-year deal as a free agent after spending last season with Morecambe.

McKenna said: "We’re delighted to have Greg on board. He has lots of good physical attributes which will add to the squad.

"He comes with good pedigree, having been through the academy at Manchester City as well as playing for England U19 and at senior international level with Jamaica."

In a common trend, Leigh, 27, said the Town boss sold him on the club.

Greg Leigh scoring at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

He explained: "When I was first approached obviously I was thinking 'what a massive club and what an opportunity' but chatting to the manager and finding out more about the club, how he wants to play and about my role, where the club wants to go, it's been massive for me in making my decision."

Leigh added: "The manager spoke about playing a lot of football on the floor, playing around teams and keeping possession of the football, something I've not done in my recent career - but it's something I've grown up doing.

"We talked a lot about my history and background of playing that type of football, so he knows he can trust me to do that and I think that will work well, thinking about how we can work together going forward."

Ipswich Town are the fifth loan club of Tyreece John-Jules' fledgling career. - Credit: ITFC

Tyreece John-Jules

Position: Striker

The 21-year-old arrived on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal in June, having had numerous temporary spells in League One with the likes of Lincoln, Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday.

McKenna said: "There’s a lot to admire in Tyreece’s game. He’s someone I’ve known and followed throughout his youth career at Arsenal and in the England setup.

"He’s a really talented and versatile forward who can play in a number of different positions. He has a really high technical level and can play off of both feet.

"If he can get a consistent run of form, then he is an extremely talented player with very high potential. We’re very excited to have him on board."

Tyreece John-Jules at Wimbledon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

John-Jules, who missed much of last season injured, added: "I’ve been thinking about it for a while but I’m sure I’ve made the right decision.

"I had a meeting with the manager (Kieran McKenna) and people around me, and they had nothing but positive things to say about the club.

"I want to help the team as much possible, and contribute with as many goals and assists as I can. Hopefully, by doing that, I’ll help the team get back to where they need to be.”

Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth on a three-year deal. - Credit: ITFC

Marcus Harness

Position: Forward/winger

An unexpected late Friday night capture, Harness arrived on a three-year deal from Pompey in a move which saw striker Joe Pigott head the other way on loan.

Of the man who bagged 31 goals and 22 assists in three years on the south coast, McKenna said: "Marcus is a good fit for the team and a good fit for the club.

“He has good experience in the league but is also coming into his prime and he wants to continue to improve and get himself to the next level.

“Marcus fits our style of play and is a strong player in a number of different positions and different roles. He is a versatile attacker who has been very effective in the league in terms of goals and assists.

“He can be a very good addition for us.”

Harness, 26, is likely to play inside behind the striker at Town, with Wes Burns a lock for the right wing back slot.

He said: “This is an exciting project here and I think there are good things to come. I’m so pleased to be a part of it.

“I was sold instantly when I spoke to the manager. I love the way he wants to play and I think I can be a good fit here. I look forward to showing what I can do.

“Wherever I play I will give my best and I think I can help the team.”

Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United. - Credit: Richard Calver/Matchday Images

Leif Davis

Position: Left back

Attack-minded full back Davis arrived on Monday from Premier League Leeds United, fresh from their pre-season tour of Australia.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal, with Town having paid a seven-figure sum to secure his services.

McKenna said: "We're really happy to have Leif with us. This is one the club has worked hard on this summer.

"He is a player that fits the bill of what we want. He is young, hungry, athletic and technically very good.

"Leif has played games in pre-season and we are hoping he will be ready to make an impact early on. He'll get plenty of support from the staff and fanbase, and I know everyone will be excited to see him play."

Davis added: "Before I went to Australia I spoke to the manager, and he had high expectations as well, which is good.

"I was really happy when I spoke to him - the things that he had planned for me if I came here, and the things that he's planning to do this year with the club. It was a no-brainer really.

"It was a great experience being out in Australia with Leeds, but the last few days was more focused on getting back here and getting ready to get started at Ipswich."