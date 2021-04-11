Opinion
Town fans: What club's new owners can learn from the failed Evans era
Published: 5:00 PM April 11, 2021
- Credit: Zoom/PA
Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on what lessons the club's new owners can learn from the Marcus Evans era - here's a look at what they're saying...
The Blues are now owned by Gamechanger - a group of mostly American investors with exciting plans for the future.
They bought the club from Marcus Evans last week for a fee of £40m, after 13 years of Evans' owning the historic franchise.
Under his watch though, Town have fallen from perennial play-off contenders in the Championship to a side struggling to compete at the top end of League One.
There are clearly many things to learn from Evans' failings - here's what fans are saying Brett Johnson and his colleagues should take from Marcus' mistakes...
