Town fans: What club's new owners can learn from the failed Evans era

Published: 5:00 PM April 11, 2021

Brett Johnson says the new owners of Ipswich Town plan to invest both on and off the pitch - Credit: Zoom/PA

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their thoughts on what lessons the club's new owners can learn from the Marcus Evans era - here's a look at what they're saying...

The Blues are now owned by Gamechanger - a group of mostly American investors with exciting plans for the future.

The four Americans involved in Ipswich Town Football Club's takeover; Berke Bakay (top left), Mark Detmer (top middle), Brett Johnson (far right) and Edward Schwartz (bottom middle). - Credit: NA

They bought the club from Marcus Evans last week for a fee of £40m, after 13 years of Evans' owning the historic franchise.

Under his watch though, Town have fallen from perennial play-off contenders in the Championship to a side struggling to compete at the top end of League One.

There are clearly many things to learn from Evans' failings - here's what fans are saying Brett Johnson and his colleagues should take from Marcus' mistakes...