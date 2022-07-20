'On his day, he's too good for League One' - Pompey insight on Harness

Video

Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth on a three-year deal. - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed exciting attacker Marcus Harness from Portsmouth - here's what fans can expect from him...

Harness, 26, signed a three-year deal at Portman Road last Friday, arriving in Suffolk from Portsmouth as striker Joe Pigott headed the other way on loan.

It's thought Town will pay in the region of £600,000 for a man who scored 31 goals and laid on 22 assists in his three years at Pompey, with boss Danny Cowley saying he thinks Harness is 'Championship quality,'

He's played most of his career as a right winger - a place sewn up at Town by last season's star man Wes Burns - but can also play on the other flank and inside behind the striker.

So what can Town fans expect? Ross Halls spoke to BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth match commentator Andrew Moon to find out...

