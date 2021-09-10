When Bersant Celina could make his second Ipswich debut

Published: 10:08 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM September 10, 2021

Ipswich Town's star summer signing Bersant Celina isn't ready to make his second debut for the club just yet.

The skillful Kosovan international returned to the Blues on a season-long loan deal from French club Dijon on transfer deadline day last week.

Town fans are excited about seeing the former Manchester City and Swansea City attacker in action at League One level given the impact he made for the club in the Championship back in 2017/18.

He will have to be eased into action though having been sidelined all summer with a Covid-related heart infection (pericarditis) that doctors insisted required three months rest.

Bersant Celina signed for Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day - Credit: ITFC

The 25-year-old is medically ruled out from taking part in tomorrow's home clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Asked if he had a first game in mind for Celina's first outing, Blues boss Paul Cook said: "No, I haven't. I think, at best, probably Lincoln away (next Saturday). That's at best. I'm being hopeful with that.

"Obviously with Kyle Edwards being out injured, Bersant not being ready, one or two others as well, we are desperately trying to get these lads fit and available."

Speaking further on the addition of Celina - someone who has played in Dutch and French top divisions, as well as making more than 100 Championship appearances - Cook said: "I heard so many good stories about Bersant before I'd met him. I'd spoke to Mick McCarthy about him. He was so complimentary about him it was untrue. He told me about his appetite to get better and how much he loves football and wants to play.

"I've got to tell our supporters a little story actually. When he came in the first day, and he wasn't allowed to train, he actually took a ball home. To have such a talented boy come in, staying in a hotel, and asking if he could take a ball home because he wanted to practise - that's something that made me very proud."

Cook added: "I can guarantee our fans that we've got a really good player on our hands that I am sure they are very excited to watch.

"I've watched his career and he's matured as a lad, he's matured as a persona and he's desperate to improve even more.

"The biggest thing we had in our favour when we went for him was how much he loved Ipswich Town Football Club. When he signed, with respect, it wasn't for Paul Cook, it wasn't for Mark Ashton and it wasn't for the new board. It was because of the experience he'd had playing at Portman Road and for our supporters. So a massive pat on the back for them."