Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss

Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are currently conducting an 'extensive search' for their new boss. Mark Heath takes a look at the results of our reader poll, which had more than 2,500 votes, for an idea of who fans want to see in the Town dugout next...

What sort of boss?

Before we jump into names, we started by asking readers what sort of manager they want to see come in.

This vote was really close, with 38% of voters saying 'Tried and tested', while 34% voted for 'Young and hungry'.

While they're not mutually exclusive, 16% wanted 'A big name', with 8% going for 'A former Ipswich Town favourite.'

All of which brings us onto names...

Neil Warnock was the overwhelming favourite in our next Town manager poll - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The fans' pick

The winner of the poll very much falls into the 'tried and tested' category - in fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone with more experience.

Neil Warnock, a man with eight promotions on his lengthy and impressive managerial CV, took 23% of our vote.

He's available too, having been sacked by Championship Middlesbrough earlier this season.

Now 73, he's not the long-term answer at Portman Road, but would certainly fit the bill as someone who'd come in and shake things up for the rest of the season perhaps.

One imagines that's the thinking from fans here - Warnock potentially presents the best hope of salvaging a promotion push from this season.

Frank Lampard came second in our Town poll - Credit: PA

Runner-up

The fans' second pick is a 'big name' - Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Lampard, who's managed both Chelsea and Derby County, took 14% of the vote, and would certainly be a statement signing.

He's certainly appealing to the Town hierachy too, but it looks a very difficult task to persuade a man recently leading Chelsea in the Champions' League to drop down into League One.

Liam Manning would be a popular choice as next Town boss - Credit: MK Dons

Final podium place

Third in our vote, with 10% of the total, was a 'young and hungry' - Liam Manning.

The former Ipswich Town academy player and coach may have only managed a handful of matches in English football, but he’s made a big impression.

His MK Dons side, where he’s assisted by both Chris Hogg and David Wright, are currently ninth in the third-tier and have played some excellent football along the way.

He’s a highly qualified coach, having been part of the Manchester City system at the City Group clubs in New York and Lommel in Belgium, while he has also headed up West Ham’s Under 23s in the past.

Whether he’s ready to leave stadium:mk so soon after joining would remain to be seen, should Ipswich show interest.

It seems unlikely that Tony Mowbray would leave Championship promotion chasers Blackburn at this stage - Credit: PA

Town heroes

Fourth and joint-fifth in the results were two Town favourites - Tony Mowbray and Kieron Dyer.

Blackburn boss Mowbray got 9% of the vote, and will always be held in high regard at Portman Road.

But could he be persuaded to leave Rovers, a side he's led to fourth in the Championship, for an emotional return to Portman Road? That seems unlikely at this point.

Dyer, of course, is already at Portman Road, serving as part of interim boss John McGreal's team.

Kieron Dyer has made no secret of his desire to be Town boss one day - Credit: PA

And the man who got 5% of the vote was praised by McGreal just last week.

“He's a good coach, brings good details into it," Town's interim boss said. "So, I'm sure he'll one day want to be a manager himself and he's got all the attributes to do that.”

Dyer is highly-qualified, has huge passion for the club and has said before he'd love to be Town boss one day.

This chance might just have come a bit too early for him though.

John Terry has been linked with the Town job - Credit: PA

Other names

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton and Oxford chief Karl Robinson both got 5% of the vote, as did Ryan Lowe, who's since left Plymouth for Championship Preston North End.

Former Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick got 4%, while another Chelsea legend, John Terry, attracted 2% along with Chris Hughton, Chris Coleman, Aidy Boothroyd and interim boss McGreal.

Another Town hero, Martijn Reuser, got 3%.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, who worked with Town CEO Mark Ashton at Bristol City and was born in Suffolk, got 1%.

Current betting favourite Neil Harris finished rock bottom of our poll - Credit: PA

Rock bottom

One wouldn't normally pay attention to the person who comes last in a poll - but in this case, that person is the current betting favourite.

Neil Harris, who we understand to be interested in the job and a man Town chiefs are considering, attracted just seven total votes.

Harris does have good pedigree and a track record of success in both League One and the Championship.

But it seems, at least based on our poll, that fans would see him as an underwhelming appointment.