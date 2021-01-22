'He needs to kickstart his career' - Why Ipswich Town are letting Janoi Donacien go

Published: 10:28 AM January 22, 2021

A host of League One clubs have made loan offers for Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor says it’s time for Janoi Donacien to leave and kickstart his career.

The Blues now have to cut a senior player from their squad after Josh Harrop’s arrival on loan from Preston pushed them over the salary cap. And it looks like that player will be Donacien.

Town rejected a £50k bid from League One rivals Plymouth for versatile defender last week, with owner Marcus Evans not wanting to take such a big loss on a player that cost the club £750k in 2018.

Instead, the Blues are looking at getting Donancien out on loan, keeping their options open as the 27-year-old nears the end of a contract which contains a 12 month extension option.

A host of League One clubs, including Fleetwood, Wigan, Shrewsbury and Accrington Stanley, have made loan offers, with the defender now weighing up his options.

“There is a necessity due to the requirements of the salary cap. You can only go with a certain amount of players, so somebody does have to go out,” said Taylor.

“There are a couple of clubs interested in Janoi. We’ll be professional and not mention any clubs because that would be unfair.

“Janoi is aware of the situation and will come to a decision as to what he wants to do.

“He needs to play games. He needs to go out and kickstart his career, if you want to call it that.

“In his time here he has been really professional. We had him at Villa previously and knew what type of character he is.

“We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days. If he were to move on, we wish him well. If he stays then we’re happy. He’s a good player.”

Letting Donacien go is a risk for Town given they are about to head into a relentless spell of Saturday-Tuesday action with two 35-year-old full-backs in Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward.

“It’s a decision we’re having to make,” said Taylor, when the above was put to him.

“We’ve got Kane Vincent-Young coming back. Hopefully he’s not going to be too far away and goes from strength to strength. We’ve also got Chambo, who’s shown he’s very robust over his career.

“We do need cover there, but, because of the rules, this is the situation we find ourselves in.”

Asked if there have been bids for any other players, Taylor said: “No, not anything that we want to listen to.”