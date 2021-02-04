'They weren’t the right deals for us' - why Town rejected deadline day offers

Published: 5:49 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM February 4, 2021

General manager Lee O’Neill has admitted Ipswich Town rejected loan offers for senior squad members on deadline day.

The Blues, who signed Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson before the deadline, are understood to have rejected an extremely late offer from Huddersfield for striker Kayden Jackson which would have seen him move to the Terriers on loan with an option to buy.

Town rejected a late offer for Kayden Jackson from Huddersfield - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s also understood there was late interest in Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala, with the latter looked at by Doncaster and Fleetwood, as well as loan interest from Salford in youngster Jack Lankester.

"There was interest shown by some clubs in loan deals for one or two of our players on deadline day," O'Neill said.

"I’m not going into details on who asked about who but we felt they weren’t the right deals for us."

Brett McGavin was allowed to depart temporarily on deadline day, joining Ayr United, while Janoi Donacien (Fleetwood) and Idris El Mizouni (Grimsby) were loaned out earlier in the month. Corrie Ndaba joined Ayr while Adam Przybek is at Chesterfield.

"Brett, Corrie, Idris and Adam have gone out to maintain their development and play first-team football, which is what they need at this stage of their career. It’s the same with Ben Folami in Australia [Melbourne Victory] and Janoi wanted some game time. That's why we let those players go out.

"It was vital that we managed to maintain the squad though, keep the competition for places as strong as possible and give us a chance to kick on over the second half of the season."