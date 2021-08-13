'This wasn't the best move for me financially' - Morrell reveals why he turned Town down to sign for Pompey

Published: 2:11 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM August 13, 2021

Joe Morrell has signed for Portsmouth, turning down Ipswich Town in the process - Credit: Portsmouth FC

Midfielder Joe Morrell has revealed why he turned down a late approach from Ipswich Town in order to sign for Portsmouth.

The Blues made an attempt to sign the Welshman from Luton Town over the weekend, at a time when he had already agreed to join Danny Cowley at Fratton Park. CEO Mark Ashton and manager Paul Cook were close to getting their man.

While not naming Ipswich specifically, Morrell has now confirmed he was made a better financial offer by the Blues and was close to accepting, before a late change of heart following a discussion with Cowley.

“I’m 24 years old and not somebody at the end of his career,” Morrell said in an open interview with The News in Portsmouth.

“I’ve got a lot to give and this move was about what’s best for me as a footballer and not necessarily my bank account or other factors.

“I did have to make a phone call on Sunday to him (Cowley) to say I am probably going to another club after agreeing a deal here (Portsmouth), which was never the intention.

‘There was another football club which had given me a good offer on Saturday night, something at that time which I was thinking seriously about, and his reaction made me even more motivated to come to Pompey.

“He obviously sounded gutted, but he wasn’t annoyed or frustrated. He handled that brilliantly and, in the end, that played a big part in me coming here.

“You weigh everything up and try to block out the noise and go with your heart. From a financial perspective, this was not the best move for me, but this is a move for my development as a footballer.

“Is a bit more money going to make a difference when you feel a part of something, when you feel at home at a massive football club in front of fantastic fans?

“It was a difficult decision. I don’t want to disrespect any other football club because the club I was in talks with is a fantastic club too – and a big club.

“But there’s a bit of guilt that it ended up being a little more difficult than it was going to be on Friday and Saturday.”

Missing out on Morrell means Town are still searching for midfield reinforcements, with Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper currently Cook’s only fit senior players in the middle of the pitch.

Graeme Shinne of Derby County is one player being considered.