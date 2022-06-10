Reasons behind Egan's 218-day suspension revealed

An FA report has revealed the reasons behind Ipswich Town Women's defender Lucy Egan being hit with a seven-and-a-half month suspension.

The Blues lost 1-0 at Portsmouth on the final day of the season to finish third in the National League Southern Premier Division table. Ipswich had a last minute equaliser disallowed and Egan was dismissed after the final whistle.

Outlining the incident, the report states: "Ms Egan approached the Referee and said that he was “a f*****g p***k” and then Ms Egan slapped the outstretched hand of the Referee. The Referee issued a red card to Ms Egan for the incident."

Egan, 21, accepted a charge for improper conduct against a match official (including physical contact or attempted physical contact and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour) and opted for a personal online hearing for sanction.

A three-person independent panel then heard mitigating factors.

Credit was given for Egan's guilty plea and her previous disciplinary history being clear. The report states: "Ms Egan spoke to explain that her reaction was out of character and done in the heat of the moment. She explained how winning the match for the team was the difference in either 2nd or 3rd in their league, and how the Referee disallowed what she and her team considered to be a last-minute equaliser.

"Ms Egan explained that in recent times, she had felt some anxiety and was aware of her mental health and is continuing to work with the Club’s sports psychologist to assist her mental health.

"Ms Egan also spoke how she would be willing to apologise to the Referee and the Commission encouraged her to do so as soon as possible.

"Joe Sheehan, the coach of the Club, spoke about knowing and coaching Ms Egan for the last six years. He spoke very positively about Ms Egan, noting her exemplary record and her conduct to other players and match officials, but also mentioned that Ms Egan had been under pressure very recently which may have played a part in this out of character reaction.

"Stuart Hayton, the Corporate Secretary for the Club, spoke about knowing Ms Egan and how out of character this incident was. He also spoke about how the Club as a corporate entity regards incidents of this incident very seriously and works hard to maintain a very constructive and respectful agenda with local referees, using development opportunities within the club to work with developing match officials."

Noting all of the above, and that Egan 'appeared contrite and honest', the Commision ruled that she would be suspended from all football activities for a period of 218 days (backdated to May 10 and comprising of a 126-day suspension for the accepted charge, plus a period of 92 days for the off-season period), fined £75 and ordered to complete face-to-face education by a National Serious Case Panel of The FA.

Egan's ban, which finishes on December 13, is more than seven months in length.

For context, Paulo Di Canio was suspended for 11 games after pushing over referee Paul Alcock in 1998. Referee Darren Drysdale was given a 20-day ban after butting his head towards Ipswich player Alan Judge in February 2021.

Eric Cantona was banned for nine months after karate kicking a Crystal Palace supporter in 1995, while Luis Suarez was banned for four months for biting opponent Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.