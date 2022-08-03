News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town striker 'close' to Forest Green move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:41 PM August 3, 2022
Updated: 3:42 PM August 3, 2022
Milton Keynes Dons's Connor Wickham (right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the ga

Connor Wickham is said to be close to joining Forest Green - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town striker Connor Wickham is close to joining Forest Green Rovers, according to reports. 

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since leaving MK Dons at the end of last season, but Football Insider are reporting he is set to join the newly-promoted League One side. 

That would mean he could potentially face Ipswich on Saturday, if he signs in time, with the Blues heading to the New Lawn for their first away game of the season. 

Wickham, who burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old at Town before making a big money move to Sunderland, has seen his promising career ravaged by injuries over recent years. 

Released by Crystal Palace last summer, he joined Championship club Preston on a short-term deal in September 2021 but departed earlier this month having made just one sub appearance. 

He then joined the Dons, coming off the bench in his side’s 0-0 draw at Stadium MK last season. 

Wickham scored one goal for the Dons, which came as he helped his side win away at former club Sunderland. 

Rovers, now managed by Ian Burchnall, won League Two last season and were successful in their first-ever third-tier match as they won 2-1 at Bristol Rovers. 


Football
Ipswich News

