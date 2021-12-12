'I thought we'd lose that... but we dug in' - Town fans on Wigan draw

Video

Ipswich Town fans enjoy the game at Wigan yesterday. The Blues returned to Suffolk with a point after a 1-1 draw. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town claimed a good point at high-flying Wigan Athletic yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

John McGreal's Blues showed fight and heart in droves after Tuesday's tepid display at Charlton, James Norwood returning to the first team to grab the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.

The result means Town are 12th in the League One table ahead of Wednesday's trip to Barrow for an FA Cup Second Round replay.

They host fellow third tier big boys Sunderland at Portman Road next Saturday.

Here's what fans made of the Wigan draw...

You can also watch what Andy Warren and Stuart Watson thought about it here...