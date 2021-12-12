'I never thought we were in danger of losing' - Wigan boss on Town draw

Video

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson said the officials got big decisions wrong in his side's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town yesterday.

The Latics chief believes Conor Chaplin should have been sent off for his clash with Tom Pearce, while Will Keane's second half goal - ruled out for offside - should have stood.

“On big chances created, I thought it fell to us," Richardson explained.

"The officials have got a load of decisions to make around the pitch and we’ve got to respect that. It’s a tough job - I certainly wouldn’t do it - but today they possibly missed big moments.

"Will Keane’s goal is onside and on the far side when the lad stomped on Tom (Pearce), he should leave the field.

“It’s an easy decision but if you take that away, I thought in the first half we controlled large parts and we were quite fluent although not so much in the second half. I still felt we were a threat on the counter-attack and you’ve got to respect every team and their players.

“If we’re not going to win today, we certainly don’t lose and I never thought we were in danger of losing the game.

“We conceded a set play which is unlike us - we’re very stringent and aware of what we’re trying to do around the pitch - and Will (Keane) had the big chance with the header and the goal is onside.

“It was disappointing that we didn’t get on the front foot more in the second half which allowed them a bit of possession in the middle third. It’s been a tough week for lads but when you look at the big chances, I don’t think Ben (Amos) has had to make a save.

“The big chances came to ourselves but we’ll certainly take a point. If you would have said at the start of the week that we’d go through in the FA Cup and have four points, I’m sure we would have taken that.’