Matchday Live: Emotional afternoon for Cook as he takes Town back to Latics

Live

Published: 12:00 PM March 27, 2021

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Wigan Athletic this afternoon - 3pm.

The game sees Town boss Paul Cook take his Blues to face his former club, where he won League One in 2018 before building a side which more than held its own in the Championship.

However, administration and the subsequent points deduction cost them their place in the second tier and they were relegated at the end of last season.

The Latics are not battling to stay in League One, while Town have ambitions to get back into the second tier.

Three points today will help.

You can follow the game with us right here.