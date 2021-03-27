News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Emotional afternoon for Cook as he takes Town back to Latics

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM March 27, 2021   
Paul Cook takes his Ipswich Town side to Wigan this afternoon

Paul Cook takes his Ipswich Town side to Wigan this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Wigan Athletic this afternoon - 3pm.

The game sees Town boss Paul Cook take his Blues to face his former club, where he won League One in 2018 before building a side which more than held its own in the Championship.

However, administration and the subsequent points deduction cost them their place in the second tier and they were relegated at the end of last season.

The Latics are not battling to stay in League One, while Town have ambitions to get back into the second tier.

Three points today will help.

You can follow the game with us right here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road
  3. 3 Kate Humble returns to Suffolk coast in new TV show tonight
  1. 4 Woman crashed high-performance Shelby Daytona after drinking for six hours, inquest told
  2. 5 Secondary school class bubble isolating due to Covid case
  3. 6 Attempted sexual assault on 18-year-old woman in Woodbridge
  4. 7 McCarthy: I feared 'sour' end of Town tenure would hit chances of getting another job
  5. 8 Suffolk number one nationally for Covid vaccine deployment - but second doses will be focus for April
  6. 9 Channel 5 seeks Suffolk families to star in new Nick Knowles property show
  7. 10 Community leaders asked to approve 55 new homes for village
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The speed cameras will be introduced in villages throughout Suffolk

Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court building with union flag

Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Brett McGavin could start again in midfield. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus