Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Wigan 'beat' Blues to goalkeeper

Published: 10:16 PM June 26, 2021

Wigan Athletic have 'beaten' Ipswich Town to the signing of Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos, reports the Daily Mail.

We reported earlier this week that Amos, who is out of contract, was a player the Blues had on a list of potential targets this summer.

The Mail states that Town boss Paul Cook 'showed an interest', but Wigan have stepped in with a three-year contract for the former England Under-21 international and his signing will be confirmed before the end of the weekend.

It's also said the 31-year-old rejected the chance to return to his boyhood club Manchester United as cover.

Amos was an ever-present for Charlton last season, making 46 appearances and keeping 17 clean sheets as the Addicks finished seventh in League One.

Ipswich and Wigan, both under new ownership, appear to be battling for the same players this summer. Blues boss Cook, formerly of Wigan, had been keen to be reunited with his long-term assistant Leam Richardson at Portman Road, but Richardson took on the Wigan manager's job on a full-time basis following a successful spell as caretaker.

The Latics signed Gwion Edwards after he turned down a new deal at Ipswich. They've also signed Jack Whatmough and Max Power, two players Cook previously managed, as well as Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins.

Town are understood to be in negotiations with Dundee United for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who has also been linked to Wigan.











